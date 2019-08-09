Ladies prepared to step up a gear

Peterhead’s ladies rugby team are preparing for their Women’s North League bow after stepping up to the division.

The side, formed in February 2017, won all of their matches in the National Development League (NDL) last term and will kick-off the new season away in Shetland later this month.

Captain and back Jodie Dalgarno, 28, is optimistic about the campaign, where they’ll take on the region’s established sides.

She said: “Peterhead only formed the ladies side in February 2017, and went through a development league.

“They won all their games in that league last year and have been promoted to the Women’s North League for this year.

“The development league was teams from all over Scotland. Huntly, Inverness, Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire Ladies are in the North League.”

Jodie only took up rugby in December through friends, but says her football background helped her pick it up “pretty quick”.

She’s been deep in pre-season with the rest of the Catto Park-based squad. The team have added around 10 players to bolster their ranks after a two-week “join in June” recruitment drive.

They’ve brought in experienced players, as well as some who have never played rugby or organised sport before.

Jodie said: “Pre-season’s been the last three months and it’s been heavy – twice a week and then friendly games have started now as well.

“We had a memorial cup game, dedicated to Bill Innes, against Fraserburgh – our biggest rival – and we won 17-15.”

Of their prospects for the season, Jodie added: “Being ambitious, it would be good to get even a couple of wins, as we’re an underdog.

“But fingers crossed, we can win our home games and finish in a top-three, four place.”

By day, the skipper works as an operations support specialist for Churchill Drilling Tools, and her employer has also helped Peterhead out with sponsorship.

She said: “We got sub coats and balls from the company, so we’re fully kitted out now between them and other sponsors who have been with us from the start.

“Churchill didn’t take much convincing, they were right behind us!”