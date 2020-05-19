Kippie Lodge’s Laura Murray cures lockdown blues by Zooming with fellow Ladies European Tour players

Laura Murray is beating the lockdown blues by teaming up with other Ladies European Tour players online for fitness sessions.

Kippie Lodge pro Laura had been expecting to take on those friends and other LET members as they chased a record-breaking prize fund of almost 18 million euros in 24 events.

Victory in the Rugenwalder Muhle Ladies Open in Germany in the penultimate LET Access Series event last season booked Laura’s full tour playing rights this year but the coronavirus pandemic has put everything on hold.

Laura, 31, said: “I’ve been doing fitness exercises every day with some of the girls on tour via Zoom.

“It’s good fun and beneficial to see some familiar faces, knowing that we’re all in a similar situation.”

Laura has been joined by fellow Aberdonian Gemma Dryburgh, Rachael Goodall, Kiran Matharu, Charlotte Thompson and Rachel Drummond in the sessions.

“Initially, the lockdown and the fear of not being able to play was frustrating and disheartening, but now after keeping in touch with other girls, we’re all pretty upbeat again,” said Laura.

“The work of the NHS and the frontline workers has been incredible, I know we all appreciate their efforts and the service they provide.

“With so many people risking their lives every day, I’m aware that hitting a wee white ball round a golf course is pretty insignificant.

“I’m missing playing golf, missing the competitions and the adrenaline but I’m using this time at home to work on other components of my game.

“On the Ladies European Tour, there isn’t really an off season as such, with the schedule usually ending late November/ early December and beginning again in January.

“So this is a period that I wouldn’t have had in an average year.

“I’ve been working on my short game in the garden, managing to hit balls into bedsheets and putting on my bedroom carpet.

“It’s not very glamorous but it gets the imagination working. I’m fortunate to have my fiance Keil Beveridge as my coach so it’s very productive.

“Some of the other countries have different lockdown regulations so some girls can play all the time.

“It’s great for them but out of our hands at the moment. So I’m waiting for the lockdown to ease so I can practice at Kippie Lodge until the next LET event.”