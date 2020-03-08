Scotland’s first female Commonwealth champion Kristen Fraser aiming for glory after injury hell

Undefeated bantamweight Kristen Fraser has returned from months of injury torture and is targeting major titles.

Fraser has battled back from a knee injury so severe it left Scotland’s first female Commonwealth champion struggling to climb stairs.

It is 16 months since Fraser last fought when stopping Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka in November 2018 to claim the Commonwealth title.

Fraser subsequently vacated that title in November last year, but is gunning for even bigger titles before the end of this 2020.

Women’s boxing trailblazer Fraser, aka The First Ever, is set to mark her comeback when fighting on the undercard at Elgin Town Hall on Friday March 27.

Northern Sporting Club’s Fraser said: “I had three months doing nothing and could barely walk up the stairs.

“It was really bad and torture.

“However, I received a lot of great physio and they got me back on track.

“I have never had an injury that set me back as far as this one did.

“Usually if I get an injury I am out for a couple of weeks then back into it.

“When I injured my knee and wasn’t able to do anything. I realised how much I missed training.

“I hate running but given I wasn’t able to do that either I really missed it.

“To do nothing was horrible.

“As I am so used to having that energy I ended up with a lot of nervous energy that I couldn’t really get rid of.

“However, my baby soon took that out of me.”

Fraser’s extended injury lay-off did have a silver lining as she was able to spend more time with wife Kirsty and their baby daughter.

She said: “In some ways it was a blessing in disguise to have a break as it meant I could spend time at home.

“It was a bad thing at a good time as I got to spend more time with my family. Everything happens for a reason.”

Fraser did not require surgery to repair her knee and admits had there been a requirement to go under the knife it would have finished her career.

She said: “If I needed surgery I would not come back because I am getting towards the later stages of my career.

“I don’t have time to get surgery, recover and come back. I just have to manage it carefully. I know what I can and can’t do.

“A lot of time has been spent building back the strength in the knee and looking after it.

“Hopefully it will not bother me again.”

Now fully fit and in the midst of a tough camp for the Elgin comeback, Fraser is determined to make up for lost time.

Boasting a pro record of six wins from six pro contests, she is targeting title glory.

“I want to go for major titles before the end of the year,” she said.

“I am older, I am not 22, so it is a case of one foot in front of the other and see where it goes.

“I am still ranking high and, despite being out for a year, it hasn’t set me back that much in the rankings.

“I had a really good run at it in the first couple of years which has seen me through

“I am in a good place to pick up, refresh myself with a couple of fights, then I will be right back up in contention again.”

Fraser made history by becoming the first Scottish woman to win a Commonwealth title when Simwaka quit on her stool at the end of the fifth round after being rocked by a stunning body shot.

“I vacated the Commonwealth title in November,” she said.

“I didn’t have a hunger to defend it, anyway. I wanted that title then to move on to the next one as it was a stepping stone.

“It was a brilliant title to hold in my career and I was pleased to have it. However, I am happy to move on to bigger, world-level titles.”

Fraser had been scheduled to defend the Commonwealth bantamweight title against Cathy McAleer in Belfast on September 28 last year.

However, the Aberdonian pulled the plug, citing the fact the Belfast-based promoters announced the fight against her advice.

Fraser’s wife was ill in hospital and the defending champion had asked the promoters to hold off the announcement of the Commonwealth belt clash while she concentrated on her family.

She said: “It was the right decision as they did not have anything to offer me apart from a wee trip over to Belfast.

“I am a very proud person and as a fighter, if you don’t have your pride, you have nothing.

“It was bad manners when we had agreed not to announce it.”