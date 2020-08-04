Kiran’s crowned new king of Kemnay after settling early nerves to lift club championship

Kiran Nolan achieved one of his golfing goals by lifting the Kemnay club championship for the first time.

Scratch amateur Kiran, 21, carded a final round of 74 to hold off the challenge of several players, including runner-up Ritchie Manson, who finished two strokes adrift.

Kiran, winner of the Jaffrey Cup at his home course last year, was relieved to achieve the success in a season thrown into turmoil due to coronavirus.

Kiran said: “I am delighted to win the club championship at Kemnay.

“It has been a goal of mine for the past three or four years and to finally achieve it feels really good.

“In the final round, I definitely felt nervous, especially on the first tee and during the first few holes.

“But after that my nerves were pretty settled.”

Seven players had started the last round within four shots of the lead and Kiran had to wait to learn the final positions because of the restrictions of marking cards during lockdown.

He said: “I knew I had finished a couple ahead of playing partner Ritchie, but I wasn’t aware of any scores outside our group.

“I only found out I had won after loading my score online.”

Kiran is hoping next season brings more normality.

“I’ve really missed playing opens and competitions this year,” he added.

“Normally, leading up towards the club championship I would normally have had a good few competitive games under my belt.

“But I felt I played solid over the three rounds and was happy with my performance.”

The Milton Cup, for handicaps 12 and under, was won by Tom Spiers from Neil Tough, while the Milton Shield (over 13 handicaps) was secured by Paul Stewart with Brian Cheyne finishing runner-up.

Fiona Pennie held a two-shot lead after two rounds of the ladies championship and a final round of 77 gave her a 242 winning total to land her fourth championship success. Kirsty Mackinlay was runner-up.

Anne Cheyne carded a nett 72 to lift the ladies handicap championship for the first time from Allie Taylor.

The Fetternear Trophy for the youths title was won by Fraser Laird for a second year, while the Netherton Trophy for the junior boys championship was clinched by Zack Don.

The Bennachie Shield for the best nett score was secured by Fergus Morgan.