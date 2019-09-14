King claims first belt as he plans rise to top

Rising north-east wrestler Leo King has secured the first belt of his fledgling career with W3L Breakout championship glory.

The 19-year-old triumphed in a fatal four-way to claim the inaugural title in Musselburgh.

It is yet another step on a career path King hopes will eventually see him star in the WWE in the United States.

The Findon-based grappler overcame Roderick Jones, Omar Mohammed and Kai Balfour to take the W3L World Wide Wrestling league gold.

He said: “Winning the title means a lot to me because over the years I have put in a lot of effort in training with W3L.

“It was good to get some recognition and reward for that as the owner (of W3L) decided he would choose the four top students to fight for the title.

“Winning means I am the first champion and even if I lose the title no one can take that achievement away from me.”

Three years ago King began training with Aberdeen wrestling legend Len Ironside, the former European and Commonwealth lightweight champion.

King has also trained with Europe’s top coach and seven-time world champion Marty Jones.

He has also worked under the guidance of former lightweight world champ Johnny Saint and WWE coach John Moss.

The teenager has trained in the classic British technical moves while incorporating current American styles.

He is confident that blend can help him succeed in the States.

King said: “The most important thing in wrestling is to never turn your back on an opponent.

“My opponent, Roderick Jones, had his back turned to me and I saw my opportunity.

“As soon as he turned around I managed to stun him, put my finisher on him and get the pin.”

The W3L championship belt is the first of what King is confident will be many more title successes.

He will relocate to the United States early next year in the bid to step up his career.

King recently fought on a pay-per-view event in the States and his bout gained in excess of 25,000 views.

He will train with former WWE tag-team champion Evan Bourne and Chris Silvio who has wrestled for numerous companies worldwide.

He said: “I have made the decision to move to the United States because I can learn so much over there.

“Then when I come back it will be with a lot of new knowledge.

“I am moving to the Tampa Bay area in Florida and will be training primarily with Chris Silvio and Max Vidal.

“It is an exciting, life changing time for me and I cannot wait for it.”