Garioch Kettlebells’ event to aid Alzheimer Scotland

Garioch Kettlebells will host the Scottish Kettlebell Pentathlon Open.

And it’s an event that has sporting significance for the lifters as they look to qualify for the World Pentathlon Championships in Geneva.

It’s also a competition that has personal significance for Garioch coach Alan Lyon as they raise money for a charity close to his heart.

More than 40 athletes from across Scotland will descend on the Logie Durno Hall on Sunday February 2.

Pentathlon is different to other kettlebell events with each competitor doing five six-minute sets where they try to perform as many repetitions as possible, with the kettlebell they lift increasing in weight with each set.

Each kettlebell has a points value attached to it and the athletes’ eventual score is the total of the points achieved from across their five set lifts.

Lyon, pictured, says it’s one of the toughest strength and conditioning competitions around, but is hopeful a number of the competitors can achieve the qualifying standard to represent Scotland at the world championships.

He said: “The world championship is going to have around 100 athletes which will be massive for pentathlon.

“There is a ranking system in place and we have 17 competitors who are looking to achieve CMS (Candidate for Master of Sport).

“So that needs to be achieved before you can participate in the world championships.

“You have to reach a certain standard and a certain points score to qualify for the world championships.

“There are 14 adults and five juniors from Garioch Kettlebells, so that’s a really good turnout.

“From a fitness aspect, it’s probably the best strength and conditioning workout you’ll get.

“It’s something that 99% of the fitness industry would struggle with because it’s a tough sport.”

Lyon has been organising and hosting kettlebell competitions around the UK for a number of years.

At every event they try to raise money for charity. For the Scottish Pentathlon Open the money raised is being donated to Alzheimer Scotland, something close to Lyon’s heart because his father Duncan suffers from the illness.

He added: “This year, with my dad having the illness, we contacted Alzheimer Scotland to see if we could support them through this event.

“We’ve already raised more than £1,000. I’ve got all the trophies sponsored, a few local businesses and individuals have supported us and because of that all the entry money and proceeds are going to Alzheimer Scotland.

“And they’re coming up on the day to support the event as well.

“Whenever we’ve hosted any events we’ve always donated the proceeds to charity, but this one is important for me because my dad has Alzheimers.

“I’m really grateful that people have signed up, donated and sponsored us.”