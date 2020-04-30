Kenyan world champion Hellen Obiri completes Aberdonian Myles Edwards’ virtual charity 5K

World champion Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri posted one of the fastest times in the virtual 5k charity running challenge organised by Aberdeen athlete Myles Edwards.

A field of 435 runners from 21 countries across six continents raised more than £5,000 for the Gathimba Edwards Foundation by tackling the GEF Globe Run 5K on courses close to their homes.

Although the majority of participants were based in the north-east, others ran in places as diverse as Australia, Brazil, Doha, Dubai, France, Kenya and Singapore.

All of their times were submitted to organisers and a ranking list of performances was produced.

The charity, co-founded by Edwards with top Kenyan middle distance athlete Gideon Gathimba, helps under-privileged children and their families in the African country.

Kenyan star Obiri was keen to support the event and showed her commitment by running in torrential rain on a muddy trail to complete the distance in, for her, a modest time of 17:20.

She is one of the greatest 5K runners of all time, having won the world track title over this distance for a second time in Doha last year when recording a championship record time of 14min 26.72secs.

She is also the world cross country champion and was 5,000m silver medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Obiri said: “I did the GEF Globe Run 5K to help raise money to support families in Kenya during this difficult time of Covid-19.”

Rhian Birnie, an 11-year-old Aberdeenshire athlete who represents Young Meldrum Runners, showed her potential by recording the second fastest female time of 20:11.

The fastest Globe Run 5K performance of 14:15 was, however, recorded by event organiser Edwards, although the former Scottish 1500m champion has modestly revised his time.

He said: “I did my run on a seven-lap course and GPS devices become a bit inaccurate when reading laps.

“I reckon it was more accurately somewhere between 14:45 and 14:55.”

Edwards was delighted with the fundraising total, which exceeded all expectations.

He said: “It’s incredible.

“We were aiming to raise around £2,500 but more than doubled that.

“This was due to the large number of people taking part.

“On top of that, quite a few people donated much more than the £10 we requested.

“Hellen Obiri was amazing, but there were also a lot of impressive performances.

“One woman completed the run on her balcony terrace on Gran Canaria.

“Kenya-based GEF staff member David did laps of his garden and chicken house in Iten.

“Another of our colleagues, James, did 6,211 steps in his living room in Karatina.

“My GEF co-founder Gideon and his daughter Vanessa did their 5K around Karatina as they waited for his wife Susan to give birth to their beautiful new daughter, Esther.

“And an incredible 62 members of Aberdeen’s Fit Like Joggers group also took part.

“We are grateful to everyone including sponsors MDT International and prosource.IT”