Katie returns to her roots and Bennachie after run of success in multisports

Katie Bain returns to her Aberdeenshire roots for this weekend’s Bennachie hill race after enjoying considerable overseas success in duathlon and triathlon competitions over the past couple of months.

The Edinburgh-based athlete was brought up at Chapel of Garioch within the shadow of Bennachie, and studied at Alford Academy and Aberdeen University before heading south last year.

Katie showed good potential on the local running scene in 2016 when, as a member of Metro Aberdeen Running Club, she won the Peterhead half marathon and the Haddo House cross country race.

But this year she has competed more frequently in multisport events and has performed exceptionally well.

The highlight of her season came last month at Penticton, Canada, where she picked up a silver medal in the 20-24 age group at the world duathlon championships.

Katie recorded a combined time of 2hr 11min 30secs for the 10km run/40km cycle/5km run to finish only 34secs behind the winner, Canadian Jasmin Aggarway.

Then a fortnight ago she travelled to the Netherlands where she finished 24th in her age group at the world triathlon championships held over an Olympic distance course in Rotterdam.

Katie said: “The world duathlon race was brilliant, a really good experience. I was very pleased with the result and the whole trip was memorable.

“I was lower down the field in the triathlon at Rotterdam because although my running has been going well, my swimming isn’t so strong.

“I’m better at the run-cycle races at the moment. But it was still a good event to do.

“So, I have been doing a lot of different things. At the beginning of 2017 I decided I wanted to do the Edinburgh half ironman triathlon and that went very well as I finished second in the 18-24 age group.”

This race started with a 1.2-mile open water swim, continued with a 56-mile cycling stage before ending with a 13.1-mile run.

Katie completed the course in 5:31:49 to finish five mins behind Annie Frederick.

She said: “I really enjoyed it because I think the longer events suit me better.

“So, I think I’ll do another of these in 2018, probably the Outlaw race at Nottingham.

“I think these events will be my future although I still want to follow my mum by doing a marathon at some point.”

Mum Lynda was one of Britain’s top marathoners in the 1980s, setting her best time of 2:33:38 32 years ago.

Katie added: “I will do one but I think I need a few more years of running in my legs and to get a bit stronger.”