Aberdeen teen Kai’s trip to world laser run championships awaits outcome of coronavirus epidemic

Aberdeen teenager Kai Crawford is keeping his fingers crossed that the coronavirus epidemic won’t wreck his hopes of competing in the world laser run championships.

The event is scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Xiamen from May 29-31.

The 15-year-old Albyn school student has enjoyed considerable success in this branch of modern pentathlon which combines running with shooting from a laser pistol.

Crawford is also an accomplished performer in the biathle, a running-swimming combination, and the triathle, a competition featuring shooting, swimming and running.

He won the European triathle title in Madeira last year and led Great Britain to victory in the team competition. Another team gold, and individual bronze, came at the world triathle championships in Florida.

In the laser run Crawford was in the Great Britain team which won gold at the European and world championships in which he picked up individual silver and bronze medals.

And in biathle, he has won team gold at European and world level.

If the Chinese event becomes a victim of the outbreak, then Crawford has plenty of other targets to aim for with the European laser run and triathle championships coming up in Barcelona this summer.

In the meantime, Crawford has been showing good form on the indoor athletics scene by winning the under-16 boys’ 800m at the Rotary International Scottish schools championships.

The Aberdeen AAC member sprinted to a clear-cut victory at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, clocking 2:02.16 to finish more than three secs ahead of his closest challenger.

He had earlier finished second in the 1500m in 4min 14.64secs, just 0.01secs outside his personal best.

Crawford will now choose between competing in the 1500m at next month’s English indoor championships in Sheffield or the Scottish cross country championships at Falkirk.

His track aims over the coming weeks are to break 2mins for 800m and 4.10 for 1500m. He would like to earn a podium position at the Scottish road running championships.

Another Albyn pupil, Lewis Watt, took silver in the over-16-year-old boys’ 800m, recording 1:57.13.

It was another solid performance from the Aberdeen AAC member who won the Scottish U17 title last month in 1:55.11, the second quickest time ever recorded in this age group.

Dyce Academy’s William Hodi cleared a personal best 13.28 when taking silver in the triple jump.

Hodi also equalled his PB by clearing 1.75 for fifth place in the high jump and again finished fifth in the 60m hurdles in 8.75.

Kirsty Purcell (Hazlehead Academy) was also in sparkling form when setting a PB 2:16.18 for silver in the over-16 girls’ 800m.

Purcell added a bronze to her collection in the 1500m, posting a time of 4:41.34.

Another Hazlehead Academy athlete, Jane Davidson, was third in the over-16 girls’ long jump with 5.51

There were bronze medals for Rosie Meyers (Albyn) who cleared 2.40 in the U16s pole vault and for Elgin Academy’s Aberdeen AC member Tamsin Fowlie who clocked 8.13 in the 60m, 8.13.

She also finished fifth in the 200m, 26.15.