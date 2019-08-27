Justice won’t be done … at least not by me, says McAllister after latest let-down

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has vowed to avoid Justice Addy after suffering more title frustration in a “jinxed” fight with the Ghanaian.

McAllister was set to face Addy for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and Commonwealth middleweight titles at Barrow-in-Furness, England, on Saturday.

However, he was left frustrated as the fight was called off after Addy was unable to fly into Great Britain due to immigration red tape.

Instead McAllister had to fight late replacement Dmitrijs Ovsjannikovs of Latvia (2-16-2) in a non-title contest.

McAllister comfortably despatched Ovsjannikovs in the second round.

It was little consolation for the 36-year-old after a proposed fight between the Aberdonian and Addy had collapsed for the THIRD time.

McAllister was set to face Addy at Livingston FC’s Tony Macaroni Arena in July, but the entire event – arranged to promote mental health awareness – was scrapped at short notice.

Prior to that McAllister was scheduled to fight Addy at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in October 2017, for two PBC titles at super-welterweight.

Problems with Addy’s visa saw the bout fall through with Ghanaian Ishmael Tetteh secured as a replacement.

McAllister said: “The PBC belts were not on the line which was so devastating.

“The whole reason for going down to fight in England was to get those PBC International and Commonwealth titles. I am absolutely gutted.

“That is the third time I have been set to fight Addy and it didn’t happen.

“That fight is jinxed so I won’t try to fight Addy again.

“Every time I am set to fight him something seems to go wrong, so I will give him a wide berth from now on.

“Addy has his visa, but there were problems with the paperwork.”

It was the first time former two-weight WBU and two-weight Commonwealth champion McAllister had fought since defeating Danny Williams at heavyweight last July.

He lost almost six stones for the title clash with Addy.

McAllister said: “I was really sharp and strong as I had been training for a 12-round fight.

“I tried to get a couple of rounds out of him (Ovsjannikovs), but every time I hit him he was in trouble. Even with a jab he was struggling.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie defeated Ukrainian-born Ritvars Krauklis by first-round knock-out on the same bill.

McAllister, also Beattie’s manager, said: “It was a great win for Nathan, who is training hard and fighting better than ever.

“He has been fighting for three years professional now and everything is coming together for him.”