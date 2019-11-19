WATCH: Judy hails ‘remarkable’ Andy Murray return on visit to Garioch Sports Centre

Judy Murray has labelled her tennis hero son Andy as “remarkable” after his comeback.

Three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist Murray’s court career looked to be over when a persistent hip problem led to an emotional breakdown at this year’s Australian Open.

However, the 32-year-old became the first singles player to return from hip resurfacing surgery, winning on the ATP Tour in Antwerp just nine months after his operation.

Hopes are now high the former world No 1 can return to contention in the Slams.

Mum Judy said: “He’s been remarkable. He’s had two really tough years with the injury, in trying to find a solution to the problem with his hip.

“It’s required incredible grit, determination, patience and resilience the whole way through.

“Come October he won a tournament on the Tour again, which was really remarkable considering it looked like we’d watched him play his last match in Australia.”

When asked whether Andy and doubles specialist brother Jamie – both in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team as the new-look tournament gets under way in Madrid this week – can remain at the elite level for years to come, their mother said: “I hope so.”

The Judy Murray Foundation were in Inverurie yesterday and, in partnership with the Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation and Aberdeenshire Council, put on tennis coaching education sessions at Garioch Sports Centre.

The aim was to educate more than 50 primary and secondary school staff in the basics of teaching the game to children.

Three indoor tennis courts are set to be built at the centre as part of expansion work which starts next year. Murray says the aim is to build a “workforce” to deliver tennis coaching and make the most of the new facilities.

She said: “For tennis to work in Scotland, you really need to be able to play 12 months a year. In the north, there’s a David Lloyd club and pay to play at Westburn in Aberdeen, but there hasn’t been anything else.”

Murray added: “What we’ve said is we’re looking for anyone with a pair of trainers and enthusiasm to deliver tennis in their local curriculum.

“We’re happy with anyone who comes along.

“Tennis is not a big sport up here with the facilities and the weather in the winter. With the indoor courts, there’s an opportunity to grow the game in the area.”