Judo: Aberdeen club relishing return to dojo classes after lockdown

An Aberdeen judo club has embraced being able to return to the dojo after adapting to online classes during the pandemic.

Ultimate Judo, which holds classes at various venues around the city such as Garthdee, Bieldside, Bridge of Don and Mannofield, has steadily been welcoming back more age groups as restrictions have lifted.

As with many businesses and groups, Ultimate Judo had to adapt to not being able to teach in person.

In their place came Zoom classes, a virtual dojo filled with activities, plus master-classes from world champions from the USA and Olympic champions Japan.

There was also a chat with the daughter of Rusty Kanokogi, a pioneer of women’s judo.

Coach Gordon McCathie is pleased with how the club has come together and is looking forward to a brighter future.

He said: “We are delighted to see the club return to the dojo. The past 18 months has been challenging but not all bad. We have always looked at our club as a family and the support we received was very humbling and often overwhelming.

“Our club really came together to support each other and our community. Having the students back, the smell of the tatami, the noise and seeing everyone pushing to better themselves and those around them makes me a very happy coach.

“We are already looking to the future with our Judo Academy, already planning for a cultural tour with some students to Japan in 2023.”

The club also co-founded a ‘coaches café’, encouraging coaches across Scotland to support each other through fortnightly Zoom classes.

JudoScotland chairman Ronnie Saez said: “Judo in Scotland has been hit hard over the past year, as for many judo is more than a sport, it is a community and a way of life.

“It has been inspiring to see the judo community in Scotland come together – albeit virtually – to support one another, through this challenging time. We can’t wait to see all our member clubs return to the dojo and enjoy judo again.”