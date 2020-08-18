Joy of six consecutive Ellon club championships for new dad Adam Dunton

Adam Dunton has double reason to celebrate after winning the Ellon club championship again this season.

Plus-three handicapper Adam, 30, has won the men’s championship for a record sixth time – his sixth consecutive victory – just a few weeks after becoming a father to son Alex.

North-east district player Adam defeated Lewis Watt, 19, by 5&4 in the final after at one stage looking like going five holes behind.

Adam said: “I’m obviously delighted to win the club championship at Ellon again and proud of winning it six times in a row.

“It was the best one yet, but not because of the golf. Three weeks prior to the final my wife Donna gave birth to Alex, so it has been a crazy few weeks.

“The 36-hole qualifiers were a week after Alex was born. I wasn’t expecting much, but qualified as the top seed for the matchplay stages.

“I played well in the matchplay stages though and had a really good match against a good friend Ben Burton in the semi-finals.

“I was one down with five to play, but managed to birdie the 14th, 15th and 16th before winning the match 1 up.

“I knew the final would be difficult against Lewis. He is 19 and won the junior club championship last year.

“But as always I just concentrated on my game and I knew if I played well I would have a good chance.”

Lewis got off to a flying start with birdies at the first two holes and he stood three up on the 10th tee.

Adam won the 10th, but further birdies at the 12th and 13th increased Lewis’ advantage to four holes.

“I knew I wasn’t playing well,” added Adam, “but I also realised it was 36 holes and I just needed to find a rhythm.

“At the 14th, I knew I had to hole a 10ft par putt or I would go five holes down. I thought before I hit the putt it could be the most important one of the day and I was probably right.

“I was relieved to see the ball drop and then I went on to win the next three holes.

“I was disappointed not to birdie the 18th to get the match back to all square, but being just one down at halfway was a good result considering.”

Lewis started the afternoon with a birdie to extend his lead to 2 up.

However, Adam suddenly clicked into gear and pars at the 21st and 22nd were sufficient to square the match and birdies at the next three holes suddenly turned the match on its head as he took a three-hole lead.

Adam added: “I had won five holes in a row and was happy to play my best golf of the day when it mattered.

“Lewis hit back by holing a 40ft birdie putt at the 27th which meant I was two up with nine holes to play.

“I birdied the 28th to go back to 3 up and played solidly before standing 4 up with five holes to play. I hit a nice shot into 30ft and made sure I hit an aggressive putt, which dropped to end the match 5&4.

“Winning the Ellon club championship six times in a row is really pleasing as it has shown a real consistency. I have represented Ellon my whole life which makes me proud and now being a dad means this year is extra special.”