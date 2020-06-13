Jordan Leyden says it’s “an honour” to lead Aberdeen Lynx after leaving Highland League to take role

New Aberdeen Lynx player-head coach Jordan Leyden says it’s “an honour” to be able to lead the city’s ice hockey side.

Long-time Lynx player Leyden, 29, has succeeded Owen Reynolds ahead of the new Scottish National League (SNL) season.

The new role was a contributing factor in his decision to give up Highland League football, after years of admirably finding a way to play both sports at a high level.

Former Inverurie Locos and Formartine United winger Leyden said: “When the position came up to take the Lynx, I’d always wanted to do it.

“The opportunity arose and it was a decision I had to make, whether to stick with Highland League and keep playing (ice hockey) as a player, or to switch over to also coaching, which was a bit more of a commitment and meant I’d have to be there week-in, week-out.

“It came down to that and the decision I made was to coach, instead of the Highland League.

“I’ve got a five-month-old now and this opportunity came up – It was a combination of things. I wasn’t playing as much as I would’ve like at Formartine, so I said: ‘This is the situation, I’m wanting to step back a bit and I’ve got different priorities’. “

Gone now are the Saturdays where Leyden often faced a mad dash to play for the Lynx after turning out on Highland League duty, feeling pangs of guilt if the football was too far from Aberdeen and he couldn’t make the ice hockey matches in the evening.

He recalled one particularly frantic incident where he raced the 159 miles back down the A9 and A96 from Brora last season: “It was difficult. I’ve loved both sports, so it never seemed like a problem. I always thought: ‘either way I want to be at both’, and if I could make that work I would.

“Last season, we went up to Brora (with Formartine) and it got cancelled when we were up there.

“So I got picked up by my wife in Huntly to try to make it to the game, because I didn’t want to miss it.

“We were in Brora early doors, because we’d left to get breakfast in Inverness or Brora. We’d left at about seven in the morning, and by the time we were coming back and it was all called off, it was about 3.30pm, so I was cutting it fine.

“But I made it on time, just.”

Although he will still play football at Junior level with Dyce, Leyden’s priority is now the Lynx. He says the pull of hockey’s “family feel” and a desire to help grow the sport in Scotland contributed to his decision.

On how he felt when the Lynx committee offered him the position to take charge of the club he has represented for so long, he said: “It was a little bit of an honour because I’ve been part of the club since I was five years old.

“To be able to come through the ranks and play for the top team for 10 years, to be able to then progress to the feeling like you’re at the pinnacle.

“It’s something I’m proud of, to be able to take charge of my hometown team.”

Leyden, while continuing to play himself, says he aims to help the Aberdeen Lynx bring through fresh homegrown talent in the coming years.

Does he have any fears his new dual role will alter his relationship with his team-mates when hockey is allowed to restart after the coronavirus pandemic?

“It’ll be much and such the same. I don’t see there being too many changes,” Leyden said.

“All the boys know me and I know them.

“There’s a mutual respect there already, so I wouldn’t think there’d be too many problems.

“At the moment we’re In a fairly similar situation to the start of last season.

“We’ve maybe got a couple of boys moving on, but for the most part the team’s the same.

“We want to be pushing the top half of the table every year.

“Now’s the time where there will be a little bit of a transition in the next few years, where some of the older guys might be looking to step down.

“We really need to look to the future and invest a lot in our youth coaching side. We need to be encouraging the junior sides and encouraging the players to be working their way up to our team.”