Former Crathie cricket player John Hitchen on link to West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes

When former Crathie player John Hitchen read of the death of cricket great Sir Everton Weekes, he immediately recalled the connection to his father, Cedric.

Weekes, one of the iconic players of the 1940s and ’50s, died on July 1 aged 95.

Cedric encountered the famous West Indian when the side toured India in 1948/49.

John, 85, a Yorkshireman but born in India where his father worked, said: “My dad was a member of Madras Cricket Club from 1926 until 1959.

“As was the way then, the touring teams did not stay in hotels, but with members of the club, resulting in some of the world’s best cricketers staying in our house, including Sir Everton Weekes and his equally famous team-mate Sir Clyde Walcott.

“I also met Derek Shackleton, the legendary English spinner, who took over 100 wickets in 20 consecutive seasons in first-class cricket, and 2,857 in his career.

“I was lucky enough to acquire a bat signed by the West Indies team who played at Madras, which I gave away when I came to Aberdeen many years later.”

John, former president of the Aberdeenshire Cricket Association, also passed on the story of the marvellous run Weekes enjoyed on that Indian tour.

Coming into the Madras Test, he had scored five consecutive centuries in Tests, only to be given out controversially when closing in on a sixth.

“I think my father was just as disappointed as Weekes,” said John, who thought the best batsman he ever saw was Australian Lindsay Hassett.

He added: “Hassett was an outstanding, classy stroke player, and in my opinion better even than (Sir Don) Bradman.

“But they were all great players, including the West Indies trio of Weekes, Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell.”