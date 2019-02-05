Ex-Byron Boxing star Docherty tipped for super-middleweight charge

Undefeated former Byron ABC pro star John Docherty has been tipped to be a major threat at super-middleweight.

The 21-year-old defeated Przemyslaw Binienda inside the first round with a devastating performance at the 02 Arena.

Referee Chas Coakley stopped the contest as Poland’s Binienda suffered a constant barrage of damaging combinations from Docherty with little reply.

Docherty has now secured stoppage victories in all three of his fights since turning professional with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Hearn is confident the Byron-trained Commonwealth bronze medallist can blaze a path in the super-middleweight division and has promised Docherty will now step up to face tougher tests.

Hearn said: “John is a great talent and also very, very young.

“He is going to be a major threat at super-middleweight.

“John is putting his punches together beautifully and Tony (Sims, trainer) is doing a brilliant job.

“He will have a small step up next time as John is going to breeze through these kind of guys. We want to make sure he constantly has his mind switched on as he had his hands down a little bit.

“We will probably box him at March 2 or March 23 just to keep him nice and active.

“It is small steps now but certainly John needs a step up from that level as he is very spiteful and will be getting those guys out very quickly.”

Docherty fought on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman’s European super-welterweight title defeat to Sergio Garcia.

The former Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist knocked out Jordan Latimer in just eight seconds on his professional fight debut.

He followed that up with a second round defeat of Angel Mariano Castillo in Italy.

Hearn is ready to play the patient game with Docherty, but the protege insists he is ready for big fights now.

Docherty said: “At professional level I am getting much stronger

“Tony (Sims) is improving me loads and I am looking forward to the future.

“If it was up to me I am ready now but it is up to Eddie Hearn and Tony Sims.

“I would love to headline a show one day. I would be ready as I am always in the gym working with Tony.”

Since signing with Matchroom last year Docherty has been working with respected trainer Sims at his Essex gym which is also used by Cheeseman and Scottish legend Ricky Burns.

Sims said: “John was a podium GB boxer which tells you he was one of the best amateurs in the country before turning professional.

“He is young, has loads of ability and is really dedicated.

“John trains hard and I am expecting him to have a great career.”