John Henderson to head to Dublin for darts Grand Prix

Huntly darts star John Henderson has been confirmed in the line-up for the World Grand Prix in Dublin next month.

The prestigious event comprises the top 32 players in the world.

A record £450,000 prize pot is up for grabs in the double start tournament that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Masada’s Henderson will be returning to the venue where he enjoyed a memorable run to the semifinals in 2017.

The Highlander defeated world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in the first round, grabbing victory via a gripping final-leg thriller.

Henderson would ultimately progress to the last four, where he lost to Daryl Gurney.

The north-east oche ace will go into the Grand Prix on a high, having hit a nine-dart finish earlier this month.

Henderson registered the perfect leg in a last-16 clash with Ron Meulenkamp during a Players’ Championship event in Derby.

Henderson will find himself battling against the world’s top stars such as van Gerwen, Rob Cross and fellow Scot Gary Anderson at the World Grand Prix, which will be held at the Citywest Convention Centre from October 6 to October 12.

The top eight players on the PDC Order of Merit will be seeded for the event.

They are van Gerwen, Cross, Gurney, Anderson, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and James Wade.

The next eight players on the PDC Order of Merit and the top 16 players on the ProTour Order of Merit will complete the 32-player field.

UK Open Champion Nathan Aspinall will make his World Grand Prix debut, alongside Krzysztof Ratajski, Glen Durrant, Jamie Hughes, Chris Dobey and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Reigning champion van Gerwen is the number one seed and World Matchplay winner.

Former world champion Rob Cross is seeded second.

Among the PDC Order of Merit qualifiers via 2019 European Tour event wins are Ian White, Mensur Suljovic, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen, as well as 2010 World Grand Prix finalist Adrian Lewis.

The 2012 Dublin runner-up Mervyn King and World Youth Champion Van den Bergh

held on to claim the final two ProTour Order of Merit qualifying spots.

The reigning Lakeside Champion, Glen Durrant, will also compete in the World

Grand Prix.

The draw for the Boylesports 2019 World Grand Prix will take place on Friday September 27.