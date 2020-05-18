John Henderson thinks behind-closed-doors PDC action is at least a couple of months away

John Henderson admits it’s hard to see darts resuming anytime soon – but says they’re lucky to be able to entertain fans from home.

The PDC has been forced to cancel all events in May and June and it looks increasingly unlikely tournaments will be able to resume in July.

It could be many months yet before events are allowed to be held in front of crowds.

However, the Highlander believes darts is more fortunate than other sports.

When lockdown was implemented to tackle the spread of Covid-19 the PDC came up with the idea of a Home Tour.

All 128 tour card holders are playing in groups of four over 32 nights with the group winners progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Darts is perhaps the only sport where players can take each other on from the comfort of their own homes.

Huntly’s Henderson said: “As players we’re getting emails regularly about what tournaments are being postponed and what tournaments they think can go ahead.

“It’s difficult for them to say ‘we’re aiming for July or we’re aiming for August’ because nobody knows what’s going to happen.

“Everything in May and June has been cancelled so we know we won’t be playing darts before July at the earliest.

“Being realistic I can’t see us playing darts in July and August as well with crowds, but you never know.

“It’s not an easy time for any sport. However, we’re lucky that we’ve been able to do the Home Tour and play against each other.

“In something like snooker or tennis you can’t have guys playing against each other from home, it’s impossible, so we’re fortunate.

“Hopefully we can get back before too long, but it’s hard to see it happening in the near future.”

The PDC also appear to be considering holding a second Home Tour competition once the current tournament has finished.

The governing body have been asking for player feedback and Henderson, who finished second in his group last week, behind Australian Damon Heta would be keen to see another Home Tour event take place.

The 47-year-old added: “We’ve had messages from the PDC asking us for feedback on the event and asking us if we’d be willing to play in another one.

“That suggests to me that they are planning on having another Home Tour.

“I would definitely play in it again because I really enjoyed and hopefully if we’re unable to host events like we have been in the past then we can carry on with the Home Tour.”