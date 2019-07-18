Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2019: Jogging club who get people off couch and running regularly nominated for prize

A north-east jogging club who are raising money for their community are in contention for an award.

The Fit Like Joggers Club, based in Aberdeen’s West End, have been nominated for the Club of the Year award at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

On finding out about the nomination, founder David Scott said: “It’s great – it’s a real honour because there are so many great clubs in Aberdeen so to be nominated for Club of the Year is a great accomplishment for the club.”

Fit Like Joggers, who do four scheduled runs a week, were created in late 2015 when a group of friends wanted to get into running.

They turned to David for help and began to utilise the Couch to 5k programme.

“The club originally started as a group of friends who wanted to start running. This is where the Couch to 5k programme came from,” said David.

“Since then the club has continued to run the programme and have a graduation dinner at the end of each one.

“Whenever the Couch to 5k programme ends we have a graduation dinner for all the people who took part.”

The Couch to 5k programme – created by the National Health Service – is designed for beginners to gradually build up their running ability so they can eventually run 5K without stopping.

The nine-week programme has been tested by people up and down the country and Fit Like Joggers run the plan several times throughout the year.

Fit Like Joggers are open to anyone interested in running, free of charge, and have had more than 300 people in the club at one time during the Couch to 5k.

They have around 100 regulars and in 2018 launched the Leader Training programme, which over 30 of their runners have taken part in to help lead the different groups, as they split the runs into “faster”, “longer” and “jogger” groups, to cater for different abilities and goals.

David said: “The club is open to anyone, free of charge, but has always been aimed towards beginners especially because of the Couch to 5k programme which is aimed at getting people off the sofa and into running.

“Our run leaders do an amazing job, and we are so grateful to all of them.

“Many of them have only recently come through the Couch to 5k themselves, so it is incredible to have them on board in this new role.”

Fit Like Joggers aren’t just involved in 5k runs – some members also take part in 10ks, half marathons, marathons and even ultra-marathons.

They have teamed up with the Mariner Hotel on Great Western Road to raise funds for a defibrillator.

They also aim to help the hotel’s staff go through first aid training.

They have raised over £3,000 through people sponsoring their runs and fundraising events.

When asked if the club had any goals for the future other than the project with the Mariner, David said: “There’s no real goal other than to keep going the way we are, getting more people into running and exercise and maybe spread to other areas.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards will be held at P&J Live on Thursday October 3. To nominate an individual or club visit aberdeenssportsawards.co.uk

Nominations close on August 4. The categories and criteria are below –