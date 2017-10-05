Joda gearing up for tough winter after summer of success at AAC

Talented sprinter Joda Kokovworho is preparing to get down to some serious winter training after enjoying a memorable first nine months of competition with Aberdeen AAC.

The 16-year-old, who previously lived in Malaysia, burst on to the local scene when making her north-east debut in an Aberdeen Sports Village indoor open meeting at the end of February.

She made an immediate impact by winning two 60 metres races in respective times of 8.00secs and 8.08. The quicker of these two performances gave her fifth place in the Scottish U17 rankings for the year.

Joda made significant strides during the outdoor summer season and after some fine results the Dyce Academy pupil was called into the Scotland team for the Celtic Games in Dublin at the beginning of August.

She rose to the occasion by winning an invitation 100m in a personal best time of 12.29secs, then finished fifth in the 200m before helping Scotland take second position behind Ireland in the 4x100m relay.

Joda went on to cap a wonderful debut campaign by winning gold and silver at the Scottish U17 track and field championships at Grangemouth.

Her Dublin 100m time of 12.29secs, which she achieved on two other occasions albeit wind-assisted, was the fastest by a Scottish athlete in her age group this year.

And her quickest 200m time of 25.57, set at the national championships, gives her fourth position in the Scottish rankings.

Joda is delighted with the way her first season in Scotland has gone.

She said: “The highlight for me was representing Scotland at the Celtic international.

“I was called into the team quite late, so didn’t have a lot of time to think about it. But it was fun and I enjoyed the experience.

“I was also very pleased to win the 100m at the national championships.

“I have only been in Aberdeen for a year although I previously competed in Malaysia.

“I am being coached by Lewis Clow who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. I am learning a lot from him and I am enjoying it.”

Joda ended her season with a solid 100m victory at the RAM league final in Aberdeen, clocking 13.06 into a strong headwind. She went on to anchor Aberdeen AAC to an impressive victory in the 4x100m in 51.68 along with Jane Davidson, Eilidh Shanks and Ailsa Gault.

With the track season finished, Joda is beginning to look ahead to 2018.

She said: “I’ll soon be starting my winter training but I will probably do some indoor races as well.

“I’ll be in the U20 age group next year so that will make it harder for me.

“My aim at the moment is to keep improving my times.”