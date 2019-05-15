It’s seventh heaven for Elrick pupils after win

A North-east primary school are celebrating after one of their teams won a national seven-a-side competition.

Westhill’s Elrick Primary School P7s team claimed the national seven-a-side age-group title with their triumph at the Toryglen football centre in Glasgow.

Scott Bruce, Kyle Simpson, Ellis Clark, Mason Davies, Ellis Glennie, Euan McPherson, Adam Cowie and Jack Solomon were the players who achieved the success.

Under the guidance of coaches Ritchie Clark and Phil Davies, Elrick P7s firstly won five matches at the local qualifier in Inverurie.

That allowed them to represent Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at the National North regional finals in Dundee.

After topping the table with seven wins and two draws from nine games Elrick went on to the national finals in Glasgow.

At the finals Elrick beat St Joseph’s, from Busby in East Renfrewshire (3-0), George Watson’s from Edinburgh (1-0) and Carluke’s Crawforddyke (3-2).

In the final match, Elrick triumphed 3-0 against Castlepark from Irvine.

Coach Davies said: “To win any tournament is an impressive achievement but to win in Inverurie then in Dundee and then in Glasgow without losing a single match is a fantastic result.

“The eight boys are genuinely close friends, so to win in their final year together in primary school was the icing on the cake.

“They are particularly supportive of each other and in fact there were comments on the day that not one team member ever moaned or complained.

“They just played and encouraged each other continuously.

“They will go their separate ways, with a couple going to a different high school, but they will always have this memory for the future.

“They are extremely proud of themselves and rightly so.

“They had a hugely supportive and proud network of family and friends there to support them through all three tournaments.

“To play consistently well through all the matches, avoid injuries and show commitment to ensure all were available for each tournament meant it all had to come together for them to win.

“Myself and Ritchie genuinely believed they could do it. But the kids had to perform at their highest level to achieve what they set out to do.”