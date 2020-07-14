Waiting game for Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh after double success as uncertainty remains over Scottish Open qualification

Double-winning Gemma Dryburgh has secured her place in this year’s AIG Women’s British Open.

But she is still uncertain of her spot in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Gemma, 27, fresh from lifting her second successive Justin Rose Ladies Series title, said: “It’s rather strange.

“I’ve booked my place in the British Open at Royal Troon because I’m in the top five on the Ladies European Tour order of merit.

“But unfortunately that category does not count for the Scottish Open.

“It means I will have to wait and see if category 6a gains entry, which is the top two players inside the top 20 of the current year order of merit, not already qualified.

“It is looking like I will just fall short, so will have to rely on a sponsor’s invitation to play in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.”

Gemma made history by becoming the first woman to win a professional event at Royal St George’s in the Rose tournament.

The Aberdonian, who also won the Rose event at the Buckinghamshire the previous week, carded a one-under-par 69 in Kent to pip Solheim Cup pair Charley Hull and Georgia Hall by a shot.

Gemma, who played in the 2014 Curtis Cup, added: “We were paired together and fed off each other all the way round.

“I holed a good par putt at the 16th from about 18ft and thought I held a one-shot advantage going up the last.

“I made a solid six-foot putt for par at the last which I thought was good enough to finish ahead of my partners.

“As it turned out Charley had a chance to hole a putt to force a play-off but was unable to make it.

“We played in the middle of the field so I went back to my car with my mum Marjory and dad John and had a snack while we waited for the rest of the players to finish. There is no doubt it is rather strange times but I was delighted and it’s a terrific honour to win the first women’s professional event at Royal St George’s.”

Unfortunately, Gemma is unable to play in the grand final of the Rose series as she flew out to the United States yesterday to start two weeks of quarantine ahead of playing in the first two LPGA events at the end of the month.

The Scottish Open, from August 13-16, and the British Open, played from August 20-23, will be played in North Berwick and Ayrshire, both without spectators.