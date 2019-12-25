It’ll be throw ho ho for Huntly’s Henderson at Christmas ahead of PDC World Championship clash with Price

In most jobs people are desperate to be off on Christmas Day.

But John Henderson is delighted he’ll need to work.

The Highlander will be pounding the practice board as he prepares for Friday’s third round clash with Gerwyn Price in the PDC World Championships.

Despite it being Christmas Day the Huntly thrower won’t be dodging practice.

With a place in round four at the Alexandra Palace at stake when he meets third seed Price later in the week, Hendo wants to be as well prepared as possible.

The 46-year-old said: “I’ll get up on Christmas Day and then I’ll do the presents and then do an hour or so before lunch.

“After I’ve had my Christmas lunch I’ll go back and do another hour so.

“Normally when I practise I do three or four hours, sometimes more, but what I’ll do these couple of days is just something to keep the arm ticking over and keep my eye in.

“I’ll travel down to London on Boxing Day and the hotel I stay at puts up dart boards so I can have a practice when I get down there as well.

“I’ll be at the venue in good time on Friday to have a throw before the match.”

Henderson says he will still enjoy the big day and that is partly because he has a game to look forward to after beating James Richardson in round two on Thursday.

He added: “You need to try to enjoy Christmas, but you always have the game in the back of your mind and you need to be ready for it.

“On Christmas Day I try to enjoy myself, but I make sure I put the hours in as well.

“And I’d much rather be in the tournament after Christmas than be out.

“Christmas is always more enjoyable having a game to look forward to after it.”

Henderson could have been preparing to face William O’Connor instead of Price, but for a miscount by O’Connor at a pivotal point in their second-round contest.

With the players locked at 2-2 on sets and legs the Irishman thought he had two left, instead of four, to go 3-2 ahead in the set.

O’Connor aimed for double one rather than double two and failed to check-out with Price then winning that leg and holding throw to win the match.

Henderson said: “Sometimes it is easy to get a mental block up on the stage and make a mistake.

“When you’re playing for big money and big ranking points it’s easy to make a mistake.

“I’ve done it myself.

“Maybe not in a situation like William did, but it’s easy for something like that to happen.

“I have a lot of sympathy for William because it was a shame something like that happened and it had an effect on the result.”