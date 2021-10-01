Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Injury cloud could have a silver lining for Aberdeen Grammar

By Paul Third
01/10/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar’s injury woes show no signs of improving but head coach Ali O’Connor believes the need to use the squad to its fullest will benefit the club in the long term.

O’Connor had half a dozen missing for last weekend’s 56-39 loss to Jed-Forest and the situation has worsened for tomorrow’s trip to Musselburgh.

But the Grammar coach is pleased to see those who have been given a chance to impress take it.

He said: “We’ve suffered another couple of injuries which is unfortunate but we just have to get on with it.

“We started the season quite pleased with the depth of squad we had this season but I don’t think anyone anticipated having to test that depth as much as we’ve had to do this early in the campaign.

“But the guys who have been called in have done well. Craig Shepherd for example has come in and been man of the match on the wing twice so among the doom and gloom of the results have been some promising developments.”

Grammar’s search for a first win of the season continues after a disappointing home defeat and O’Connor hopes lessons have been learned.

He said: “We had a good session on Tuesday as we worked on fixing a few things from Saturday with a view to having a better defensive performance.

“We were disappointed with Saturday. I felt we started well but we didn’t capitalise enough on the way we opened the game. There were a few decisions we were disappointed with but we’ve spent the week looking at our own performance and trying to affect what we do in a game.

“We know we need to improve defensively.”

Musselburgh have won two and lost two of their opening four matches and O’Connor believes tomorrow’s match at Stoneyhill is one his side is capable of picking up points from.

He said: “We’ve done some analysis on Musselburgh and we know they are a good team. They move the ball well and look to put defences under pressure when they get the ball out wide so it will be another big test for us.

“We know each other pretty well but game is one we have to be targeting take points from. We’re focused on our performance but we know if we get the performance right then the results will follow.”