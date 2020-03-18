Aberdeen Lynx understand decision to suspend ice hockey across UK in reaction to coronavirus outbreak

The Aberdeen Lynx face similar uncertainty to the rest of sport after all UK ice hockey was suspended.

Ice Hockey UK, the English Ice Hockey Association and the Scottish Ice Hockey Association have decided all competitive activity is cancelled until Sunday May 31, with a further decision to made after that date.

Chairman David Reid, while saying everyone at the club was “disappointed”, admitted the health of those associated with the Lynx must come first.

He said: “We are disappointed, but the Health and Wellbeing of our players, members and our fans and families are uppermost at this time.

“IHUK, SIHA-UK and EIHA met to confirm all competitive activity sanctioned by the SIHA-UK and EIHA up to and including May 31 is cancelled from March 17, with a further statement on May 1 for all competitive activities after May 31.

“All leagues operated by the SIHA-UK and EIHA will be amended over the next 48 hours to complete standings for the 2019/20 season.”

The Lynx finished seventh in the Scottish National League table, and were set to meet Murrayfield Racers in the end of season play-offs on March 28.

Like football, teams have been told to follow current government and health agency advice when it comes to continuing training.

The Lynx were also set to have their annual awards night on May 30 at the Altens Hotel.

However, this too has been postponed.

Mr Reid continued: “We have no alternative but to shelve the Aberdeen Lynx Awards Ball.

“But we will look at having this event reinstated in the coming summer months if circumstances allow.

“We would like to take this opportunity to relay our thoughts are with everyone from the players, to the members, to the fans and everyone’s families during these trying times.

“We hope you all keep healthy and well and remember the Aberdeen Ice Hockey Club family are always here if you need any help or assistance.”