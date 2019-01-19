Ibrox Stadium to host young Cove players in tie against Rangers

Cove Rangers youth chief Gary Hake thinks it’s “fantastic” his colts will get to play Rangers at Ibrox.

With the sides set to meet in the Scottish Youth Cup quarter-finals next Friday, it had been anticipated Cove would face playing at the Gers’ Hummel Training Centre.

However, it has now been confirmed the tie will take place at the stadium in Glasgow’s Govan.

Hake, who believes the day out at the Premiership ground is a fitting reward for the Under-18s’ cup heroics thus far, said: “It’s fantastic our lads are going to get the chance to play at one of the best stadiums in the country.

“It’s a deserved reward for all the hard work they have put in to get to this stage for the first time in the club’s history.

“Our hosts will obviously start as huge favourites because we are the only semi-professional club left in the competition and a lot of their players are full-time.

“But our lads will be going down there determined to give a good account of themselves and make it another memorable day for Cove Rangers.”

The majority of Cove’s U18s side are still eligible to play at U17s, making their progress all the more impressive.

They’ve beaten Formartine United (3-1), Kelty Hearts (4-3) and Haddington Athletic (1-0) to reach the quarter-final, playing every tie away from home.

Gary thinks the game against Rangers being on a Friday is the lesser of two evils, as a Sunday would’ve seen his squad fatigued from Saturday club matches in the Juvenile Leagues.

He said: “Our task would have been even more difficult if we had to play at Ibrox the day after our lads had turned out for their club sides.

“Playing on a Friday isn’t ideal as it means some of them will have to get time off school or work, but at least they will arrive there fresh and more capable of taking on the challenge that is in front of them.”

Rangers entered the Scottish Youth Cup a round later than Cove and have beaten East Kilbride 8-2 and Morton 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Queen’s Park, Dundee and Celtic are the other teams left in the competition.