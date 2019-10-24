I showed them I’m not some sideshow says Neff

Metro Aberdeen runner Calum Neff was ecstatic after setting a personal best time of 2hr 20min 44secs in the Toronto Waterfront marathon.

The 35-year-old slashed more than two minutes from his previous fastest performance for the distance when finishing 25th from a field of just under 4,000 competitors.

The result capped a remarkable year for the Aberdeen-born athlete who lives in Houston and represents Canada in international competition.

He said: “It has been a hell of a year, knocking personal bests out in the half marathon, 5,000m and in the 89km Comrades Up ultra in South Africa.

“Then I got a 50K PB at the world champs in Romania.

“Now I’ve done it in the marathon.”

Neff, whose parents are Canadian, has a strong affinity with Toronto. It was there in 2016 that he set a world record time of 2:31:21 for pushing daughter Aley in a baby stroller in a marathon.

He said: “It was truly special to relive the stroller record course.

“It gave me lots of strength and purpose on Sunday.

“Showing up to the national event, I was still very much considered ‘the stroller guy’ by other elites.

“I think this showed them I’m not just some sideshow runner for Guinness records.

“Whether they thought that way or not, it was fun to out-perform my ranking.”

Neff hopes to spend more time in Aberdeen over the coming months, as work commitments may bring him to the city.

Next up, however, is an outing in the JFK 50-mile race at Boonsboro, Maryland, next month.

Then he’ll be chasing further improvement and more records in the marathon.

He said: “Toronto was a good run and signals that I have something even faster in me.

“I’ll be going after the sub-2:20 barrier on March 1 in Tokyo and have much more confidence now after this rust buster.”

Tokyo will be the first stopping-off point on Neff’s global journey to set a record average time for competing in all six of the world’s major marathons in one year.

After the trip to Japan, he’s heading for Boston in April with London following six days later. Then he has Berlin in September, Chicago in October and New York in November.

Needless to say, it’s a tough schedule.

Neff’s target is to complete all the races with an average time of under 2hrs 30mins.

If successful, he would break the record held by American Michael Wardian.