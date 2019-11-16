Billy Stuart: ‘I believe I can beat any British super-bantamweight’

Undefeated Northern Sporting Club star Billy Stuart today warned he can defeat any British super-bantamweight.

Boasting a flawless pro record of nine wins from nine bouts the 21-year-old will tonight face reigning Ghanaian national champion Theophilus Tetteh at the Hilton Treetops Hotel.

Stuart is confident he could defeat reigning British and Commonwealth champion Brad Foster and fellow Scot Joe Ham who lost a WBA Continental title fight earlier this month.

All he wants is the chance to prove he can be best of British – and hopes that comes soon after dispatching big hitter Tetteh.

Stuart said: “I believe I can beat anyone in Britain in my weight.

“If Foster wants it he can come and get it.

“Anyone in Scotland can also come and get it such as Joe Ham who I watched box last week (loss to Qais Ashfaq in Manchester).

“I saw things in Ham’s performance that I could exploit and take advantage of.

“I can deliver a powerful shot, take a punch, fight on the inside, fight on the outside. I can switch stances – I believe I can do it all.

“If they give me a chance I will take it.”

First Stuart, aka The Butcher, must despatch a difficult opponent in Tetteh who has triumphed by knock-out in 10 of his 11 wins.

Tetteh’s only defeat came early in his career when being stopped by Prince Dzanie, who boasted a perfect 15-0 record at the time.

Stuart said: “His record will definitely change when he faces me.

“With 11 wins and 10 KOs he can obviously punch a bit but I have a granite chin and can hit harder than most as well.

“If he wants to play that game then I will easily show him power.

“I will look to box and usually the knock-out comes.

“I will put on a good performance and hopefully get a stoppage as well. When I get in the ring I feel confident because I believe in my own ability.

“I don’t feel any pressure.”

Stuart will be returning to the venue where he won the Boxing Union of Ireland super bantamweight Celtic title with a 77-75 defeat of Dylan McDonagh in May this year.

It was the first of what Stuart is confident will be many titles.

Macduff-raised Stuart, who trains at the Aberdeen-based Granite City, recently stopped Alec Bazza in the third in Glasgow.

He said: “In my last fight I was relaxed, moved about well and picked a shot that hit him.

“I followed that with another shot that put him down.

“Every fight has been selected specifically for me to make me better than the fight before.”

Stuart has completed an intensive two-month camp in preparation for tonight’s fight.

It is merely stepping up a life completely dedicated to boxing, with incessant training and sacrifice since a young age.

Which is why the recent lucrative “fight” between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul rankles.

It secured more pay-per-view figures than Anthony Joshua’s world title defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Both Paul and KSI are set to earn millions from the event where Billie Joe Saunders’ successful WBO super-middleweight world title defence against Marcelo Esteban Coceres was on the undercard.

Stuart said: “I would be embarrassed if they were topping a bill I was on and I was a champion.

“They should not have been top of the bill.

“Boxing is a dangerous sport and people can’t just walk in off the street and do it.

“Professional boxers have been competing and training all their lives and in their career get nothing compared to what KSI and Logan Paul earned in one night.

“It is disrespectful to them. I have been training for my whole life and will never make a fraction of what they both did.

“To be fair though I watched it and Logan Paul actually has a little bit of boxing ability.

“Obviously he is not up to the standard of myself or other professional boxers – but I have seen worse amateurs than Logan Paul.”