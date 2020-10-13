Huntly’s John Henderson to represent Scotland at World Cup of Darts

Huntly’s John Henderson will represent Scotland in the BetVictor World Cup of Darts next month.

Henderson, who will team up with Robert Thornton, is set to make his World Cup debut representing the reigning champions from November 6-8 following the decision of both Peter Wright and Gary Anderson not to compete in Austria.

He said: “It was an awesome phonecall to get because it’s not every day you get to represent your country, and I’ll be very proud to play for Scotland.

“I’ve played 22 times for Scotland in my BDO days but to be honest I never dreamed I’d get the chance again with Peter and Gary being so high up in the rankings.

“With the current climate I can understand their decision and I just want to go there now and do it justice.

“People will understand that Robert and myself aren’t as high up the rankings as Peter and Gary, but we’ve got the game to go out and do some damage.

“I’ve known Robert for years and we’ve played pairs events together before. We clicked as a partnership and it will be great to play with him again.

“We know each other’s game and I’ll feel comfortable playing with him, so it’s fantastic that we can play together in the World Cup.”

Thornton has previously competed in the World Cup three times alongside Anderson, and the former UK Open and World Grand Prix champion returns to the tournament following a four-year absence.

Thornton said: “It’s a shame that Peter and Gary won’t be playing but John and I will be giving it everything to bring the trophy back to Scotland again.

“I didn’t think I’d get another chance because of where the other guys are in the top 32, but I’m delighted that I have. I’m always proud to represent Scotland and I want to do myself justice.

“To be playing for Scotland again is great, and especially alongside Big John. He deserves his chance because he’s played his socks off for years.

“The World Cups have been fantastic experiences in the past and I can’t wait to wear the Scotland shirt again.”