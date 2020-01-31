Huntly’s John Henderson rewarded by PDC for nine dart finish

Huntly’s John Henderson has received a silver pin from the PDC in recognition of a nine dart finish.

Masada star Henderson joined the PDC nine-dart club when scoring a perfect leg in a last last 16 clash with Ron Meulenkamp at the Players Championship in September.

Henderson will be in action in Aberdeen next Thursday (February 6) when facing UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall at P&J Live in the opening night of the 2020 Premier League.

North-east tungsten ace Henderson will be the challenger at the Granite City event in front of 8,000 supporters.

Meanwhile Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for a fifth consecutive year after the PDC Awards for 2019 were presented on Thursday.

World number one Van Gerwen enjoyed another year of glittering success in 2019, picking up 14 titles including a fourth successive Premier League crown.

The Dutchman also retained his World Grand Prix and Masters titles, along with other televised triumphs at the Champions League of Darts, World Series of Darts Finals, Melbourne Darts Masters and NZ Darts Masters.

Van Gerwen also won the ProTour player of the year award in recognition of his consistency throughout the year away from the TV cameras.

Newly-crowned World Champion Peter Wright scooped a hat-trick of awards, including Televised Performance of the Year for his stunning victory over Van Gerwen to win the World Championship Final.

The Scot has also been recognized by fans and fellow-players alike for his achievements by winning the Fans’ Player of the Year and PDPA Players’ Player of the Year awards.

The Best Newcomer Award went to Glen Durrant who reached the semi-finals of three televised events.

Luke Humprhies was awarded Young Player of the Year after becoming World Youth Champion for the first time and reaching the World Championship Quarter-Finals for a second successive year.

The world’s top players will be in action at P&J Live on Thursday with a hotly anticipated rematch of the world championship final between Wright and van Gerwen.

The matches in Aberdeen are:

Michael Smith v Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross