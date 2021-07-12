Huntly and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds fall to defeat in North East Championship

While Aberdeen basked in the warm sun, the four north-east teams who play in the North East Championship were all away from home and finding weather conditions less friendly south of the city.

Aberdeenshire’s game at Dundee High and Gordonians’ trip to Forfarshire 2nds were both rained off without a ball being bowled.

Huntly and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds did manage to play but both were beaten by Falkland and Arbroath United.

Huntly slumped to a heavy defeat against Falkland where Harsha Cooray, the former Aberdeenshire professional, hit an unbeaten 117 in his side’s total of 267 for seven.

Huntly in reply were bowled out for 30 in what stand-in captain Frank Summers described as an embarrassing effort.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds gave a much better account of themselves at Arbroath but came up just short with bat and ball according to captain Andrew Rayner.

“We didn’t play badly but were just that little bit short in both departments,” he said.

The People’s Park side were 122 for seven from their allocation of 38 overs of which Tariq Butt scored a responsible 25.

The home side passed the visitor’s total for the loss of four wickets, two of which fell to Sharma Kumar.

No let-up from title contenders

In the top league in the NE Grades there were wins for the top three teams with leaders Aberdeen Grammar easing past Gordonians after scoring 212 for the loss of seven wickets with half centuries for Keiran Anand and captain Rob Sweirgon.

In reply the the Countesswells side were 149 for the loss of nine at the end of their allocation of 40 overs.

Bon Accord kept in touch, beating Siyapa by 46 runs, while Knight Riders kept their Grade 1 title hopes alive with a comfortable six wicket win against Cults who scored 176 for nine.

In Grade 2, Mannofield retained their 100% record, beating Aberdeen Grammar 2nds by 84 runs, and with Ellon Gordon being unable to meet their commitments in Fraserbugh, the Aberdeen side look strong favourites to win the division.

In the top of the table clash in Grade 3, Grampian 2nds retained their 100% record at the expense of Stonehaven Thistle, easing through by 69 runs.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

AGSFPs 212 for 7 (30 points) (K Anand 66no, R Swiergon 50, C Perera3-24) Gordonians 146 for 9 (15 points) (R Knudson 3-23, J Thomson 3-34)

Culter Curry Bon Accord 206 for 8 (30 points) (S Ahmed 75, U Khan 48, M Shahid 3-23, A Yousuf 2-40) Siyapa 160 (17 points) (S Bin Khalid 63, A Siddiq 30, S Raja 4-18)

Grampian 137 for 8 (9 points) (J George 65, F Lawrence 2-16, G Hadden 2-23) Inverurie Don Valley 141 for 2 (30 points) (G Hadden 45no, M Strachan 32)

infquick.com Cults 176 for 9 (14 points) (R Mahajan 46, T Singh 43, P Palaniyandi 3-18, S Peedikayil 2-32) Knight Riders 177 for 4 (30 points) (M Mohan 62, H Durrani 2-27)

Crescent 214 for 6 (30 points) (A Pewekar 52, S Tahseen 45, H Chovatiya 3-37) Master Blasters Aberdeen 96 (10 points) (A Toor 4-40, K Reddy 2-9)

GRADE 2

Fraserburgh (30 points) v Quilter Cheviot Ellon Gordon (0 points) Scratched

Mannofield 241 for 5 (30 points) (R Van Oorschot 64no, S Rajapaksha 53, G Stuart 3-73) 2nd AGSFPs 157 for 9 (13 points) (H Penman 45, P Macklin 32no, M Saraswat 3-30, S Rajapaksha 2-20)

Methlick 102 (12 points) (S Murphy 25, B Balaji 4-9, M Vallatharasu 4-20) 2nd Knight Riders 103 for 7 (30 points) (S Muhammad 38, G Cordiner 2-16, L Davis 2-29)

GRADE 3

2nd Grampian 213 (30 points) (A Nimmy 55, Z Rabbani 49, R Van Gijssel 4-42, N King 3-41) Stonehaven Thistle 144 (17 points) (N Macaulay Dicks 33, R Van Gijssel 32, V Kannan 4-14, A Nimmy 2-3)

Banchory 264 for 5 (30 points) (C Abbott 77, D Abbott 56, J Thomas 4-43) Crathie 76 (8 points) (M Herbert 3-10, I Davies 2-1)

Dunecht 155 (30 points) (M Witz 66, C Cowperthwaite 5-11, U Basavaraju 3-10) 2nd Gordonians 121 (16 points) (R Davis 85no, C George 3-32, S Derrett 2-4)

Huntly 207 for 7 (30 points) 2nd Methlick 93 (11 points)

SPCU BREEDON NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Dundee HSFPs v Aberdeenshire – No Play Rain

ion8 Forfarshire 2nd XI v Gordonians – No Play Rain

Stoneywood Dyce 122 for 7 (5 points) (T Butt 25, J Burnett 2-19, B Pritchard 2-21) Arbroath 126 for 4 (25 points) (J Salmond 66, M Edwards 28, S Kumar 2-21)

Falkland 267 for 7 (25 points) (H Cooray 117no, A Ferguson 40, D Morrison 2-22, J Squire 2-24) Huntly 30 (4 points) (A Hamilton 5-4, R Hepburn 3-7)

Freuchie 180 for 9 (25 points) (I Stonebridge 60, S Ejaz 3-25, H Kiyani 2-43) Strathmore 131 (8 points) (M Simpson 34, J Blackie 33, R Wright 4-35, A Naeem 3-22)

Perth Doocot 137 (7 points) Kinloch 142 for 7 (25 points)

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

RH Corstorphine 89 (0 points) (J Grant 4-29, G Ninan 2-16) Stoneywood Dyce 90 for 3 (10 points) (T Bovaird 42, J Dickinson 2-25)

Forfarshire 108 (0 points) (M Leask 47, D Budge 4-16) Grange 109 for 2 (10 points) (H Carnegie 51no)

Heriots 173 (10 points) (G Main 59, Z Rasheed 3-30) Meigle 124 (0 points) (K Morton 4-24)

Stewarts Melville 118 (0 points) (U Mohammed 4-23) Carlton 119 for 4 (10 points) (T Simpson 40no)

Watsonians 174 (0 points) (Z Place 60, L Patterson 3-21) Arbroath 175 for 2 (10 points) (M Parker 76no, D Sinclair 44)