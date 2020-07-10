Aberdeenshire’s Mannofield Cricket Ground to be ‘north-east’s biggest beer garden’

Mannofield, the scene of many a rousing cricket game over the past 166 years, is set to become the biggest beer garden in the north-east, according to the Aberdeenshire president.

Former Scotland and Shire player Willie Donald, also president of Cricket Scotland, believes it is only right the club should provide a service to their members who have been denied any cricket due to coronavirus.

“Our members have been very patient over the first two months of the season,” he said.

“Now that some of the restrictions have been lifted, we can partly use some of the facilities at Mannofield by turning part of the ground into a beer garden for them.”

The imaginative scheme has been welcomed by members with over 200 responses to club secretary Kenny Reid, a current player and former captain of Aberdeenshire.

Reid said: “The returns from members have been most encouraging with 30% of those who replied saying they would be happy to volunteer to help in some capacity to get the project up and running, tonight from 4pm until 8pm, and continuing through Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm until 8pm each day.”

Strict social distancing arrangements will be adhered to, including the two-metre rule, while participants will be directed to the area around the pitch which will make up the beer garden.

Reid added: “No booking will be required and there will be a wide selection of beers and wine on sale.

“On Saturday and Sunday there will also be food on sale, although members can bring their own picnics.”

“Families and non-members will also be welcome,” said Donald.