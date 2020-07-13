Hopes for north-east cricket action boosted by Scottish Government’s latest lifting of restrictions

Hopes of the game of cricket being played again soon in the north-east were given a boost by the Scottish Government’s announcement of a further lifting of restrictions.

Paul Gray, the secretary to the NESC CISO, formerly the Aberdeenshire Cricket Association, welcomed the new arrangements which include allowing up to 15 club members from no more than five households taking part in outdoor training activities. Those activities will, of course, still be subject to the strict social distancing agreement of two metres at all times.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Gray.

“Even the announcement of no recreational cricket before July 31 sounds like we could be playing games in August, giving us a substantial amount of time to get some action under our belts.

“I certainly hope so.”

There is also encouraging news for clubs who have juniors in their ranks who are under the age of 12.

After today they will be able to meet in a group of up to 10 from different households without the requirement of social distancing.

Twelve to 17-year-olds are similarly treated, but must comply with general population guidance before and after activity.

Most basic of the requirements is the one applied to the ball which should not come in contact with saliva or sweat and, more fundamentally, all participants should wash their hands before and after using any outdoor facility.

Clubhouses can only be used for the purposes of access to toilets and first aid equipment.