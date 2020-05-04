Hopes Aberdeen could yet host climax of cycling’s Tour of Britain this year despite coronavirus pandemic

Tour of Britain director Mick Bennett hopes this year’s race – scheduled to finish in Aberdeen – can go ahead.

As with other sports, cycling’s calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three Grand Tours – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana – have all been postponed, with the Tour’s provisional start date now August 29.

That would overlap with the Tour of Britain, which is scheduled to start in Penzance on September 6 with the eighth and final stage ending in Aberdeen on September 13.

Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, is set to publish a revised calendar of events.

As a non-World Tour race the Tour of Britain won’t be on the revised list, but director Bennett hopes it can still happen.

“We have to hope that for us in the UK, if conditions allow, perhaps a shorter or smaller race with fewer spectators, less complex logistics, is more possible,” Bennett said.

“But we don’t have a crystal ball, and really to a large extent it is probably in the hands of the French and British governments,” he said.

“The Tour de France, Giro, World Championships are all hugely important for cycling as a sport, and if they go ahead then there is hope for all cycling events.

“But it is so hard to make any predictions right now without looking foolish, especially as things will vary so much from country to country going forwards,” he added.

Although the race is still four months away a decision may have to be made about the Tour of Britain in the next few weeks for logistical purposes.

Bennett added: “Probably by the middle of June we need to get boots on the ground.

“It would be a massive blow to us as a company but also the country (if it doesn’t go ahead).

“We don’t have another event that is going to cover Penzance to Aberdeen, the full length of the country, and for the general public to lose that would be a big blow.

“I think it would be greatly missed, and I’d hope so as well as it would illustrate where we are with the Tour of Britain as part of the fabric of major events in the country.”

It appears increasingly likely the Tour de France won’t take place, unless it is pushed further back.

The French government has imposed restrictions on mass gatherings until September and Bennett admits he would be shocked to see the world’s most famous cycling race take place.

He said: “I would be totally staggered if the Tour de France goes ahead.

“Staggered, but in a positive way if it happens,” he said.

“It’s three weeks long and a global event – so much more so than the Tour of Britain, in terms of the logistics, number of people on the race and the travel involved with people coming from across the world and areas with different levels of restrictions.”