Home Tour darts is a big hit with Huntly PDC star John Henderson

John Henderson loved his experience of playing darts from home.

The Highlander took part on Sunday night in the PDC’s Home Tour, where the players take each other on from home with the action streamed via video calls.

Although there were some elements of playing from his home in Huntly that took a bit of getting used to, he still relished the experience.

The 47-year-old finished second in his group after wins over Gary Blades (5-1) and Krzysztof Kciuk (5-4).

However, a 5-3 defeat to Australian Damon Heta meant he missed out on topping the group and qualifying for the next stage on leg difference.

Despite that, Henderson said: “It was brilliant and I really enjoyed it.

“I must admit it was strange but still good to play in.

“I practise at home but also normally at my sponsors’ home quite regularly.

“But to then be playing in a meaningful game from home is different.

“People say ‘oh you’re just playing in your bedroom’ but once they say ‘game on’ something clicks and the nerves kick in.

“I wasn’t expecting to get nervous at all, but I did. However, it was still a great experience.

“I spoke to Peter Wright after he played on the first night and even he said he was nervous.

“So it just shows even the world champion playing at home still feels the pressure.

“In the first game I started well and went 2-0 up then I went to sleep and Krzystof was back to 2-2.

“I eventually won 5-4 but if I’d taken the third leg I probably would’ve won 5-1 or 5-2.

“Ultimately that was what knocked me out.

“I knew playing Damon it would be nip and tuck and I missed a lot of doubles and lost out.

“I’m disappointed not to go through, but overall I was quite happy with the way I played after quite a long time without competitive darts.”

The PDC came up with the home tour idea after coronavirus restrictions meant darts as we know it had to be stopped.

The 128 tour card holders are playing in groups of four each night, with group winners progressing to the next stage.

Henderson added: “It’s been brilliant for the players.

“When I was asked to play I jumped at the chance because it was an opportunity to play competitive darts.

“We can all practise and we’re all world champions on our own practice boards and can hit nine-darters.

“I’ve been practising but not knowing when we’ll return and it’s hard to motivate yourself.

“So the home tour has been great as it gives us some competitive darts.

“It keeps the fans interested as well and hopefully when things get back to normal the fans will come back to watch us.”