Home comforts offer Aberdeen Grammar chance to take pre-Christmas steps in Premiership

Aberdeen Grammar have the opportunity to go into the festive break on a high in the Premiership – should they take advantage of being at home over the next two weekends.

First up tomorrow are Glasgow Hawks, who beat the Rubislaw outfit on the second day of the league season.

On that occasion, Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor was more than a little disappointed by the poor performance of his charges.

He said: “We had just launched our season with a flourish, having beaten Edinburgh Accies in Aberdeen.

“But we just didn’t turn up for the game in Glasgow.

“Hopefully we’ll get a different response at home, especially as we have just come off the back of a good, workmanlike 20-10 win away to Edinburgh Accies.

“Our defending was particularly good.

“Having Murray Mitchell and Tom Aplin back together in midfield stiffened up our defence and I am confident of a win.”

Gordonians are back on the road, facing the daunting task of a trip to Peebles.

Their hosts are still in the mix for promotion, unlike the Countesswells side who are second bottom of National League 2 – though they will be boosted by their excellent showing at Newton Stewart where they only lost out to a last-gasp penalty.

Head coach Ryan Morrice conceded his charges had wasted opportunities but said: “There was enough there to convince me that we are getting our game together.

“There is more conviction and evidence to suggest we are on our way back to saving our season.

“Peebles will certainly fancy their chances at the Gytes, but we might just surprise them.

“Some of our key players are back, which bodes well for us.”

In Caley Division 1, Aberdeen Wanderers will now travel to Fife to play Glenrothes with their tails up after their last-minute try against Ellon which resulted in a 34-29 win for the Groats Road side.

But the match of the day is in Kirkwall where leaders Orkney meet Garioch at Pickaquoy.

Aberdeenshire attempt to kick-start their Caley 2 North season at Woodside but they will find Mackie FPs in fine fettle after a good recent run of form.

In the same league, the two top second teams, 2nd Aberdeen Grammar and 2nd Highland, meet at Rubislaw.

It will be a keenly-contested affair, even if the two cannot be promoted by virtue of SRU Championship rules which do not allow clubs in national leagues with reserve sides to go up – something of a farcical situation.

In Caley 4 North, the top two of in the league, Aberdeen University Medics and 2nd Ellon, clash at Kings College.