Golf: North-east duo spend fiver each and win trip to legendary TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Graham Burnett and Gordon Mair spent the best fivers of their life when they answered a flier for a hole-in-one club which led to an all-expenses paid trip to the Sawgrass course in Florida.

Westhill member Graham, 66, who was joined on the trip by Newmachar’s Gordon, said: “My kids gave me a Christmas present of a year’s subscription to a golf magazine.

“I saw a flier for the Hole in One Club where, for a season-long fee of £5, you can win an all-expenses trip to Sawgrass, Florida, home of the Players Championship.

“And while playing in a seniors competition at Westhill I managed to score a hole-in-one at the 17th hole and filled up my claim form online.”

Nine-handicapper Graham added: “When there are more than 12 players who have been successful, there has to be a play-off.

“I had to travel to West Lancashire Golf Club, near Liverpool, where I managed to qualify for the trip to the States.

“Gordon also qualified and we travelled over and stayed at the Marriott Hotel, Sawgrass.

“We had a practice round over the Dye’s Valley course, followed by a competition round on the Valley course.

“The highlight of the trip was a round over the Stadium course which features the island-green 17th.

“It was played from the Sunday tee and flag positions, which made it very nerve-wracking.

“Unfortunately, I put two balls in the water and ran up an eight but many better players have done the same.

“On our way home, we stopped for a visit at the World Golf Hall of Fame near Jacksonville which was impressive.

“We all had a fantastic trip of a lifetime and all this, for £5, has to be the best prize in amateur golf.”