Highlander Hendo looks to lift game to beat Price at PDC World Championship

John Henderson reckons he will need to step up another level from his PDC World Championship opener to dump third seed Gerwyn Price.

The Highlander comfortably disposed of James Richardson in the second round on Thursday afternoon, 3-0 in sets.

That set up a tussle in round three with back-to-back Grand Slam champion Price, who eventually overcame William O’Connor in a deciding set late on Thursday night.

Hendo was happy to progress through his first tie at Alexandra Palace.

The Huntly thrower hit four 180s and averaged over 93 with a check-out success rate of 39%.

But the 46-year-old believes that standard won’t be good enough to get the better of Price when they meet next Friday.

He said: “I definitely need to play better than I did on Thursday.

“I’m not taking anything away from James, but I feel I’ve got a lot more to offer.

“When it comes to the world championships you need to average close to 100 or more to beat the top players.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Gerwyn, he’s a great player and his darts are doing the talking now rather than him.

“It’ll be a great game and his roaring doesn’t bother me, that’s just the nature of his game.”

Henderson will return to Huntly for Christmas before heading back to London on Boxing Day for his third-round showdown.

His opponent Price has been the player many fans have loved to hate in recent times, largely due to his exuberant on stage celebrations.

But Henderson believes the Welshman is starting to win many punters round as he becomes one of the PDC’s top stars.

He doesn’t think Price deserves the stick he has received from supporters and believes the crowd being against the Iceman only fires him up.

Henderson added: “I don’t think the crowd being against him will help because I think the crowd being against him makes him play better.

“I wouldn’t enjoy the crowd being against me, but he uses it.

“Recently his darts have been doing the talking and when he’s been playing well the crowd have been getting on his side.

“I do believe he’s won a lot of people over – Gerwyn is a lovely lad and I don’t believe any darts player deserves to be booed.

“It’s hard enough to play well without the crowd on your back. It’s not right some of what’s gone on.

“But Gerwyn’s gradually winning them over because he’s been playing well.”