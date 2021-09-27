Highland continue to build momentum with six-try win at Boroughmuir

Highland’s hopes of a high finish in National League 1 were given a boost in Edinburgh where the Inverness side ran in six tries in a 42-10 win against Boroughmuir at Meggatland.

Highland head coach Dave Carson was impressed by his side’s application in the comprehensive victory, following hard on last week’s 28-27 win at home to Heriots, one of the fancied teams in the division.

He said: “It was great to build on the momentum of last week. The players were totally committed for 80 minutes which is the Highland way, and got their reward.

“Stand-off Ben Morris had an outstanding game, putting us in the right places.

“Our back three were particularly impressive. Adriu Murikoti had a great game in his first start at full back, while Owen MacDonald was supreme in the back row.”

The Canal Park side took control right from the off, dominating in most phases of play, putting early points on the board through centre Roko Rokoduguni who scored a fine try, converted by centre Scott Fraser who went on to kick all his six conversion attempts.

Highland kept up the pressure, running in three more tries before the break, while restricting the home side to a converted try and a penalty to lead 28-10 at the break.

The other Highland tries came from Ross Thompson, Morris and Sean Blair.

The northerners continued to run the show in the second half, but were confined to two touchdowns, attributed to MacDonald and Gordon Gregor but significantly prevented the home side from scoring, a tribute to their organised defence.

The win takes the Canal Park into sixth place but with three home games in a row in October have every chance of pushing into the top three of the division.

In Caley Division I, Ellon clawed their way to the top of the league with a well deserved 26-21 win at the Meadows where Caithness were the visitors, while Aberdeen Wanderers kept themselves in contention with a 24-20 at home to Dunfermline, one of the other promotion seeking sides.

There was disappointment for Orkney after Glenrothes failed to travel to Kirkwall, earning the Fife side a sanction from the SRU.

In Caley 2 North, Moray made it four wins in a row, easing to a 37-29 win in Elgin where Aberdeenshire were the visitors.

“It was a brilliant shift from us, as we had to come from 24-10 at half time,” said Moray player-coach Cameron Hughes who scored one of his side’s four tries, keeping them top of the division.

Elsewhere 2nd Highland were 24-23 winners at Mackie FPs and Ross Sutherland won 37-29 against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar in a match played at Banchory.