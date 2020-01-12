Henderson’s thumbs-up for world champ Snakebite for boosting Scottish darts

John Henderson believes Peter Wright’s World Championship success is another shot in the arm for Scottish darts.

Snakebite claimed the PDC World Championship title at the start of this month with a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace.

The 49-year-old’s triumph makes him Scotland’s fourth world darts champion following in the footsteps of Jocky Wilson, Les Wallace and Gary Anderson.

Henderson was pleased to see his fellow Scot don the world crown and believes it provides another boost for the sport in the country.

The Highlander will be appearing alongside Wright and Anderson in the opening round of the Premier League in Aberdeen on February 6 at P&J Live.

The Huntly hurler said: “Peter has always been one of the top players. Is it a surprise he won it? Not really.

“Michael missed a lot of doubles and Peter punished him and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“Peter is someone who puts in the work. He puts in the hours of practice, he tampers with his darts and changes them all the time.

“He doesn’t think he’s hit perfection yet. All the tinkering and hard work has paid off for him.

“Will he stay with those darts? He probably won’t, he probably thinks he can get better.

“It’s great for Scottish darts. I’m very close to Michael because we have the same management company, but I’m delighted for Peter as well.

“He deserves his success and I think he’ll be a great world champion.”

There’s not many sports where you become a world champion at 49.

But in darts players can continue to compete well into their 50s and 60s. And although there are many young prospects on the PDC tour, Hendo believes it’s good that the older players can still compete.

Anderson and Wright are both 49, while Steve Beaton remains in the world’s top 32 aged 56 and Henderson himself, at 46, believes he can still compete with the world’s best,

He added: “We’re lucky that darts is one of those sports where you can carry on until you’re 50 or 60.

“Look at Steve Beaton – he’s 56 this year and he’s still playing as if he’s 18. He doesn’t seem to age and he’s a true professional who loves darts.

“But there are youngsters coming through in Scotland. There are a few darts academies, there’s one in Aberdeen and one in Arbroath.

“Hopefully there’s a future world champion in there as well.

“Scottish darts is in a good place at the moment and I think it can only get stronger.”