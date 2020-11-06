Hendo wants to do the nation proud in World Cup

John Henderson hopes he can do Scotland proud in the PDC World Cup of darts.

The Highlander is paired with Robert Thorton for the tournament in Salzburg, Austria and they start their campaign tonight against Japanese pair Seigo Asada and Yuki Yamada.

With Scotland’s top pairing Peter Wright and Gary Anderson not wanting to travel in the current climate it has opened the door for Henderson and Thornton.

The Huntly thrower said: “I’m really proud and it’s something I didn’t think I would do in the PDC if I’m being honest.

“I played in a World Cup for Scotland on the BDO side, but to have the opportunity to do it in the PDC as well is very special.

“It’s any sportsman’s dream to represent their country so it’s superb to have the opportunity.

“I could hardly believe it when I was told I was getting the chance so I hopefully myself and Robert can do ourselves justice.”

Wright and Anderson won the World Cup for Scotland last year but Henderson, doesn’t think there’s the same expectation on himself and Thornton.

He added: “There is a bit of added pressure because we’re playing for each other and playing for Scotland and we are defending champions.

“But I don’t see that as too much pressure on us because everyone knows that was Peter and Gary who are both in the top 10 in the rankings.

“I’m down to 38 now and Robert is something like 64 so we’re not looking for a miracle, we’ll go out and enjoy it and see what happens.

“When you’re playing at the World Championships you’re playing for yourself and if you lose then it’s just yourself you’re letting down.

“But in the World Cup playing with another player and for the country it’s not just yourself you’d be letting down.

“So there is a different pressure but I’m sure we’ll handle it and do our best.”

If Scotland do progress this evening they’re likely to face second seeds Wales – represented by Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton – in round two, but Henderson is not looking beyond Japan for the time being.

He said: “They’re two good players, I’ve met Seigo Asada a couple of times and he seems like a really nice lad.

“I remember he almost beat James Wade in the World Championship a couple of years ago.

“I know in Japan they play quite a lot of pairs, even when it’s soft tip darts so they’ll be quite accustomed to playing pairs and we’ll have to play well if we are to win.

“There are no easy draws nowadays, there are preferable draws, but no easy draws.

“It’s all about getting through the Japan game and I’m confident we can get through and do well in the tournament.”