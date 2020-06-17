John Henderson up for PDC restart as he checks out matchplay chances

John Henderson believes it would be fantastic for darts if the World Matchplay can take place – regardless of whether he qualifies.

The PDC have announced plans for the sport to return next month.

They’re aiming to hold five one-day Pro Tour Players’ Championship events, known as the summer series, behind closed doors from July 8-12 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes before staging the World Matchplay in its original slot from July 18-26.

The World Matchplay is the second biggest ranking event in darts and could be staged behind closed doors or in front of a limited crowd at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Huntly thrower Hendo said: “Any kind of darts being staged would be a great achievement – but particularly if the World Matchplay goes ahead.

“It’s the second biggest event behind the World Championship. It’s probably the hardest big TV event to get to, but it’s the best to get to because it’s such a great event.

“If they can stage the World Matchplay then the PDC will have done a great job.

“If there are no events beforehand then I’ll miss out, but whether I’m there or not, it would be great to see the World Matchplay going ahead.

“Either behind closed doors or with a limited crowd in, it would be fantastic and hopefully it can happen.”

Live darts will return on Wednesday July 8 with the launch of the PDC Summer Series!☀️🎯 All 128 Tour Card Holders will have the chance to compete in five one-day Players Championship events, played behind closed doors at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes. — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 12, 2020

It’s in Henderson’s interested for the summer series to happen.

Currently the Highland would just miss out on qualifying for the World Matchplay, but if those five events were held it would give himself a chance to move up the rankings and reach the matchplay for fourth straight year.

The only potential stumbling block could be that the summer series tournaments become non-ranking events and don’t count towards matchplay qualification, which could happen if quarantine restrictions make it impractical for non-UK players to compete.

Henderson added: “They’re planning this summer series and Milton Keynes seems like the place for it.

“It’s a massive arena with lots of space to have everyone there and the hotel on site as well is another plus point.

“These events would be like Pro Tour events and I know they want to get them in before the World Matchplay.

“I’m hoping they do come off because at this moment in time I miss out on the World Matchplay by about £1,000.

“So if it did come off it would benefit me because I would have the opportunity to qualify.

“Will they definitely happen? We still don’t know because it will come down in part to what the government says.”