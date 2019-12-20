Henderson keen to improve his TV record with PDC World Championship run

John Henderson is hoping to improve his form in TV events after reaching the third round of the PDC World Championships.

The Highlander beat Englishman James Richardson 3-0 at London’s Alexandra Palace yesterday in round two.

The Huntly thrower finished with an average of 93.34 having hit four 180s and checkout percentage of 39.13% (nine out of 23).

After losing in the first round on TV at the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix this year, Hendo was pleased to progress and hopes to have a good run in this TV event.

The 46-year-old said: “I’ve had some good competitive exhibitions in which I’ve played well recently. This year hasn’t been great for me in the TV events, but my form in the floor tournaments has been OK.

“Hopefully I can put that right at the World Championships, that’s the hardest game over I think, and it’s the World Championships, everyone is in with a chance.”

Henderson beat Richardson comfortably but still believes he can play better.

He added: “It maybe looks a straightforward victory but I don’t think it was. James came through a hard game where the pressure was on him against Mikura Suzuki.

“But in this game I felt the pressure was off him and it was on me to beat him.

“I did play well at times and James didn’t play as well as he can. The first game at Ally Pally is always the hardest one, so I’m just delighted with that to get through.

“The performance could have been better but I’m just happy with the result.”

Both players started well, hitting a 180 with their first throw. Hendo had the throw and took the first leg in 13 darts on double 12.

Richardson responded in the next, nailing double 10 and then after Henderson missed three darts at double broke throw, eventually finishing 40 by hitting double six – having mistakenly hit it instead of double 10.

But Henderson’s riposte was emphatic, he hit tops to level and then double 18 in leg five to take the opening set having thrown three maximums with an average of 101.66.

In the second set, Richardson started well, taking out 106 for the opening leg, but after holding his throw with double 18, Hendo motored away.

A timely 137 left 58 for the third leg and he sealed the set by hitting double 10.

Richardson went off the boil in set three and Henderson cantered to victory, winning three legs to progress to round three.

In the next round he will play No 3 seed and back-to-back Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price after the Welshman beat William O’Connor 3-2.

Henderson will meet the Welshman on December 27.

Elsewhere, Dutchman Jan Dekker beat Ryan Joyce 3-2 in their first-round encounter and Justin Pipe edged out Benjamin Pratnemer by the same score.