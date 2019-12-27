John Henderson wants to keep rival Gerwyn Price quiet at PDC World Championship

John Henderson is hoping he can shut Gerwyn Price up and reach the fourth round of the PDC World Championships.

The Highlander tackles the No3 seed in round three at Alexandra Palace this evening.

Price, known as the Iceman, is notorious for his shouts and celebrations when he wins legs or hits big scores.

Opponents have claimed the Welshman’s on-stage exuberance is off-putting. Henderson insists it won’t affect him and hopes Price doesn’t have much to celebrate.

The Huntly hurler said: “I know Gerwyn will be pumped up, he does plenty of roaring to get himself going.

“But the way to shut that up is to hit my doubles before he hits his.

“I feel as though I’ve got the game to do it and I’m confident. I need to do the right things at the right time.

“Every player has got their own way of doing things and that’s Gerwyn’s way to shout a bit.

“He’s not the only player who does it, there are quite a few others.

“The thing Gerwyn used to do which got him a lot of stick was roar in people’s faces and I think that’s wrong.

“There was no need for that. If he wants to have a roar at the board or at the crowd there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Michael van Gerwen does that and so do a few others. But when you’re shouting in another player’s face that’s wrong.

“I do think Gerwyn has been a bit more subdued recently because he’s been playing well and winning the crowd over, so he hasn’t been getting the same boos.

“My plan is hopefully to keep him quiet. If I can keep him quiet then I’ll be doing well and the crowd will be on my side.”

For a time Price went through a spell of provocatively celebrating in the face of his opponent. He was fined and heavily criticised for this following his 2018 Grand Slam final victory over Gary Anderson with the Scot taking exception to his on-stage behaviour.

Henderson added: “I think it is disrespectful to shout in the face of your opponent.

“There’s not a time or a place for that in darts. Roaring at the crowd or at the board is fine, I’ve done it a couple of times myself when I’ve won matches.

“Some players shout a bit more when they hit 140s or 180s and if Gerwyn’s doing that I’ve got no problem with it if he does it in his own space.

“The crowd might get on his back a bit, but that doesn’t bother him now because he’s used to it.

“The only thing that will beat Gerwyn is me and I need to up my average and hit doubles to do it.”

Henderson beat James Richardson 3-0 to reach this stage, but after averaging 93 he says his scoring will need to increase against Price tonight.

He said: “Recently Gerwyn has consistently been averaging between 96 and 100.

“So I know I have to be in that ball park as well and match him.

“That’s quite hard to do over seven sets – but I’ve done it in the past and I know I’m capable of doing it.

“I’ve always been a big scorer, I still need to up my scoring by four or five points from last week, but it’s important I take my chances.

“I feel playing against a top player in Gerwyn will raise my game as well.”