Huntly’s John Henderson keeping his hand in for PDC return

John Henderson says it would have been unfair for darts to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PDC has postponed events for the time being with some already rearranged for later in the year.

It looks like last weekend’s Players Championship double header in Barnsley will be the last competitive darts for some time.

As the Covid-19 outbreak worsens across Europe the PDC have made changes to their calendar.

Back-to-back Premier League nights in Rotterdam, scheduled for March 25 and 26, have been pushed back to September with Thursday’s Premier League event in Newcastle moved to October.

On the European Tour, this weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany, has been rescheduled for the end of May with next month’s German Darts Grand Prix in Munich moving to August. Leverkusen’s European Darts Open is also rearranged for August.

On the Pro Tour, next weekend’s Players Championship double header, along with two more double headers in April, have also been postponed.

But with some of the European players having to leave prior to last Sunday’s Players Championship event, Henderson says the right decisions have been made.

The Highlander said: “We were told that everything coming up was being put on hold. The Premier League event in Newcastle was postponed with the big crowd.

“They’ve rearranged some of the European Tour events and the same has happened with the Players Championships.

“Germany, Spain and Poland are all in lockdown and we have players from there, so would it really be fair us to play a Pro Tour event if they potentially couldn’t play?

“The Netherlands also have quite tight travel restrictions because there were players last weekend who played on the Saturday but not on the Sunday because they were told to go home.

“I think it would be unfair to play events when there are players unable to compete in them.

“We’ll just have to wait until the country gets on top of things before we can restart.” Henderson says he will keep practising hard at home to ensure he’s ready to compete whenever darts resumes.

The Huntly thrower added: “I’ve had exhibitions booked for weekends off that I had and we’re having to look at cancelling them because of the potential crowds and also because I might now be playing these weekends.

“Pro Tour events aren’t so bad because they are behind closed doors anyway so they may restart a bit sooner.

“I’ll carry on practising as normal at home – but I do believe if you don’t get competitive practice then you lose form.

“That was one of the reasons I played poorly in the Premier League (in Aberdeen, 7-3 defeat to Nathan Aspinall) because it was the first competitive game since the World Championships.

“If I was to play that game now I’m not saying I would have won, but I would have put in a performance I’d have been happy with.

“But if we’re off for three months then it will be the same for everybody, all starting from scratch.”