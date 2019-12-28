Henderson brings best out of the Iceman at PDC World Championship

Gerwyn Price said John Henderson brought the best out of him after ending the Highlander’s hopes at the PDC World Championship.

The Iceman beat Hendo 4-0 in the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline the Huntly hurler did have chances.

However, hitting only four doubles out of 24 (16.67%) cost Henderson, who averaged 94.59.

Price, meanwhile, nailed 12 of his 26 attempts at doubles (46.15%) and averaged 104.2.

The third seed felt he was put under pressure by Henderson, who hit five 180s in the match, and as result played close to his best.

Price said: “In the first two sets I thought I played fantastic.

“It sort of tapered off a bit in the next two sets, but I thought John played fantastically all the way through and made me play at the top of my game.

“I think I have a little bit more in the tank, but that was at the top of my game.

“My checking out I think won me the game, particularly early on because it got me two sets and gave me confidence.

“I felt a lot more comfortable than my first match. It was just going for me and they were going for John as well, but sometimes I was just that one dart in front of him.”

Tonight Price will vye for a place in the quarter-finals with Simon Whitlock after the Australian beat Mervyn King 4-1 yesterday afternoon. Price is one of the favourites to win the World Championship, but isn’t looking too far ahead.

The Welshman added: “I’ll keep taking it game by game for the rest of the tournament and see how I get on.

“I’m not worried about any player any more. I just concentrate on my own game, whether it’s Simon, Gary Anderson or Michael van Gerwen I’m confident.

“I need to concentrate on my own game and play the best I can. “People know now they need to play better against me than in previous years.

“If they know I’m up there and going to play well most of the time then that puts pressure on them.”

Henderson started well averaging over 107 in the first two sets, but despite that he only won two legs with Price’s average above 114 and his checkout success rate close to 86%.

In set three Hendo passed up chances at doubles in legs two and four, having won the opener, with Price tidying up to go 3-0 in front.

Checkouts of 115 and 55 put Price on the verge of victory in set four and, despite Henderson getting a leg back, Price nailed double 10 with his sixth match dart to progress.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Daryl Gurney was defeated 4-2 by Glen Durrant.

Scotland’s Gary Anderson lost 4-2 to Nathan Aspinall in the fourth round and defending champion Michael van Gerwen reached the quarter-finals, beating Stephen Bunting 4-0.