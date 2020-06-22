Head coach Shane Burger thinks absence can benefit Scottish cricket in long run

Shane Burger believes Scottish cricket can return stronger than ever after coronavirus.

The summer game has been decimated by the Covid-19 outbreak.

There will be no club cricket before August 1 at the earliest, while – for the national team – a one-day international (ODI) and T20 match against New Zealand were cancelled.

A T20 fixture with Australia and Cricket World Cup League Two matches against Namibia and Nepal have also been called off.

However, national head coach Burger believes cricket in this country will recover from the impact of coronavirus.

The South African said: “We all want Scottish cricket to be in a good place and I think over time it will continue to get better with better structures, governance, coaching and leadership.

“Everything can get better over time and we want cricket to be in a good place.

“We’re still looking forward to the World Cup at the end of the year and nothing has changed yet as far as that goes.

“We’ll wait until we hear anything different from the ICC.

“Maybe this is an opportunity for us as a country to focus on the T20 game and our style and how we want to play if that’s going to be the only cricket we might face this summer.

“The players all seem to be positive enough and doing as much as they can fitness-wise and keeping their motivation levels up.

“Without a real purpose what are you training for? You train because it’s good for your wellbeing and your sanity, but it’s even better if you know you’ll be playing one of the world’s best teams or playing in a World Cup. It’s good to have something to play for.”

Burger admits the postponement of summer internationals is disappointing as Scotland felt they were capable of performing well, even against world class opposition such as Australia and New Zealand.

He added: “Of course it’s disappointing these games are off because from a coaching point of view we felt the team was making good strides to hit the objectives we want to hit prior to lockdown.

“We were really looking forward to the summer internationals to gauge where the time is.

“We believe we would have put in some good performances, but we don’t know if we would have won or lost because a lot can happen during a game of cricket.

“But we were on our way to preparing as well as we could and the guys were in good space when it came to fitness and skills.

“We were making good strides, but unfortunately got hit by this lockdown. It’s disappointing, but at the end of the day cricket will come back.

“Cricket might come back bigger than it was before. I’m taking the positive stance, that hopefully with time away from the game people realise how much they love the game.

“When we do get back to the game we love, hopefully we can fill stadiums, play an attractive brand of cricket and attract people to the game.”