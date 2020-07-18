Scott Harrison says world title is part of destiny ahead of boxing return in Aberdeen tonight

Former world champion Scott Harrison is confident his ring comeback in Aberdeen tonight will be the first step to another world belt.

Harrison will compete for the first time in six years when facing Paul Peers in a behind-closed-doors bout at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen.

The non-title fight will be broadcast live on Fite TV.

Now 42, Harrison’s last bout was a WBO International lightweight title loss to Liam Walsh in April 2014.

Harrison subsequently served four years for assault and was released in July 2018.

He said: “I believe I can win another world title.

“I’m looking forward to my return to boxing and getting back to work and finishing the last chapter of my boxing career.

“Boxing is all about taking your opportunities and when it’s time to deliver, you deliver.

“I have kept myself in good condition through the years with training, roadwork and sparring.”

Harrison’s long-awaited comeback will be under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

The former world champion will top the bill in what is the first of a 10-night run entitled Let Battle Commence.

Events will be held at the Northern Hotel on August 1 and August 15 before going on the road to other venues throughout Britain.

Harrison said: “I would like to thank BIBA for their continued support and for giving me the opportunity to fulfil a dream of becoming world champion again and being able to earn a living for my family.

“I would also like to thank Lee McAllister and Assassin Promotions for their help and support and for organising this boxing event through these unprecedented times of this coronavirus pandemic.”

Harrison’s three-year domination of the WBO featherweight championship began in June 2002, with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Victor Santiago for the interim world crown.

Four months later Harrison secured the full world title with a unanimous points victory over Julio Pablo Chacon.

Tonight he will face PBC International champion Peers, who has a record of seven wins and four losses.

Harrison said: “Peers is a decent opponent and seems up for the fight.

“I believe it’s my destiny to become world champion again.

“I’m in tremendous condition and look forward to getting back to work and doing my job.“

Main support is 10-time world kickboxing champion Caitlin Foran of Orkney facing Jaime Bates, the PBC International silver champion.

Bates is a late replacement for Carly Mackenzie who was forced to pull out after breaking two toes when a horse stepped on her foot.

The undercard also features unbeaten Lewis Mulberry versus Nicaragua’s Johnson Tellez. Liverpool’s unbeaten Steve Sunners (4-0-0) will go against Perth’s Adam Stewart (1-0-0).

Aberdeen cruiserweight Liam Allan will also make his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard.