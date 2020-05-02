Athletics: Stonehaven’s Scottish 200m champion Roisin Harrison in positive frame of mind

Scottish 200m champion Roisin Harrison admits the lockdown has been a rollercoaster ride, but she’s now in a positive frame of mind.

She said: “I’ve had peaks and troughs but I guess it’s normal to be like that at any time.

“I think of myself as quite a motivated person and at the start of the lockdown I was really motivated. I was in great shape and I wanted to maintain my fitness.

“At first I had it in my head that it wasn’t going to be long and I was quite excited about being able to run in green places instead of the track.

“Then I hit a bit of a bump by trying to follow my usual track training programme and didn’t get the balance right. I didn’t really know what I should be doing so it was a bit of a learning curve and I had to make adjustments.

“I think I’ve got it sorted now and I’m absolutely fine with it.”

Harrison is missing access to an all-weather track but is coping by using facilities on her Stonehaven doorstep.

She said: “I’m training on the playing fields at Mackie Academy where there’s a good grass straight I can use. It’s not bad and I can run fairly fast on it. But I can’t really work on the technical stuff

“I’m missing out on strength and conditioning work as I don’t have access to gym equipment.

“I’m doing circuits and plyometrics to retain a bit of fitness so I haven’t lost it all when we get back. And I’ve been doing yoga every day.”

The lack of competitions is frustrating but Harrison isn’t letting that worry her too much.

She said: “It would be good if there were some local races before the end of the summer, and it would be amazing if the Scottish championships were to go ahead, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Overall it’s fine where we are. It’s good to not be putting yourself under too much pressure.

“You just have to do what you can do.

“There are more important issues to think about at this time.”