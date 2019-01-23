Hania shows table tennis prowess as she spans age gap at Edinburgh Open

Bridge of Don Academy’s Hania Petryk found herself starring in both the under-13 and U15 age groups at table tennis’ Edinburgh Open.

Hania’s excellent performance and continuous winning streak saw her come top in the U13 girls, and going home with not only victory but a cash prize of £30.

Hania continued to show off her skills in the U15s by beating all of her opponents in the group, including the No 1 player Holly McNamara, and qualifying for the final.

Hania came up against Holly once again.

However, Hania’s streak unfortunately came to an end, as she was defeated 3-2.

Donald Pirie, of Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy, said: “Hania got off to a great start, but ultimately couldn’t repeat her early victory over holly.”

Hania wasn’t the only successful participant from the Aberdeen academy at the capital tournament.

Nathen Pan, from Kingswells Primary, took part in the U11 age group and won all his matches comfortably throughout the day.

The U13 boys final played into ASV TTA’s hands as the final three consisted of Daniel Tibbets from Arduthie Primary, Harry Blackhall from Kemnay Academy and Jonathan Pan from Robert Gordons.

The familiarity with each other and the fact they trained together made for three excellent matches, all with a score of 3-2.

The U13 title was taken by Harry, closely followed by Daniel with the silver and Jonathan winning the bronze.

Unfortunately, ASV’s top player, Josef Bokedal, had withdrawn from the U15 event due to illness, putting Louis Loi from Turriff Academy under pressure to fill Josef’s shoes.

After coming second in his group and some good knock-out stage wins, Louis qualified for the semi-finals against Jamie Johnston, who had defeated him earlier on in the group stages.

Despite Louis losing his match 12-14, Donald praised Louis’ game, describing it as an “excellent match full of tactics and attacking play”.

The Edinburgh Open was overall a very successful event for the ASV team, who travelled home with three titles and two silvers.

This success sets the team up perfectly for the next event, the Scottish Senior School Qualifiers which take place on February 10.

Donald is already thinking of the future and said: ”As always we have high hopes that several ASV academy players will make the Scottish team.”